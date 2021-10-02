In the past few months Roony reached out and located me. We spoke of friends and family and the past. He told me how much he missed Ann and that he would join her soon. My sympathy goes out to the entire family, but for him, I am happy. Regretfully, due to health issues, I cant attend todays service. But my Love for our family continues on; grieve not for him but for ourselves.

Tim Henderson , cousin Family October 3, 2021