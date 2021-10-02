Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Harry Edgar New Jr.
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
New, Jr., Harry Edgar

August 25, 1939 - September 30, 2021

Harry Edgar New, Jr., 82, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center on September 30, 2021. He was born on August 25, 1939, to Harry Edgar New, Sr. and Alma Henderson New in Forsyth County. He was a long-time member of Friedberg Moravian Church. Harry served for three years in the 101st Airborne Division of the U.S. Army. He retired from the steel industry, where he worked as a supervisor. Harry was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ann Johnson New. Surviving are his daughters, Sherri N. DeVoto (Chip) and Pamela N. Vest (Ed); five grandchildren "grandbuddies," Ryan (Nimrit), Will (Gabbie), and Sarah Grace Vest, and Hunter and Anna DeVoto; a brother, Paul New (Nancy); a great-grandson on the way, Walker Vest; and many nieces and nephews whom he loved like his own. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM, Monday, October 4, 2021, at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:30-2:00 PM, Sunday, October 3, 2021, Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek. In lieu of flowers, donations to Homes for our Troops, 6 Main St., Taunton, MA 02780. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC
Oct
4
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
3250 High Point Rd, Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
In the past few months Roony reached out and located me. We spoke of friends and family and the past. He told me how much he missed Ann and that he would join her soon. My sympathy goes out to the entire family, but for him, I am happy. Regretfully, due to health issues, I cant attend todays service. But my Love for our family continues on; grieve not for him but for ourselves.
Tim Henderson , cousin
Family
October 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results