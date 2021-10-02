New, Jr., Harry Edgar
August 25, 1939 - September 30, 2021
Harry Edgar New, Jr., 82, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center on September 30, 2021. He was born on August 25, 1939, to Harry Edgar New, Sr. and Alma Henderson New in Forsyth County. He was a long-time member of Friedberg Moravian Church. Harry served for three years in the 101st Airborne Division of the U.S. Army. He retired from the steel industry, where he worked as a supervisor. Harry was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ann Johnson New. Surviving are his daughters, Sherri N. DeVoto (Chip) and Pamela N. Vest (Ed); five grandchildren "grandbuddies," Ryan (Nimrit), Will (Gabbie), and Sarah Grace Vest, and Hunter and Anna DeVoto; a brother, Paul New (Nancy); a great-grandson on the way, Walker Vest; and many nieces and nephews whom he loved like his own. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM, Monday, October 4, 2021, at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:30-2:00 PM, Sunday, October 3, 2021, Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek. In lieu of flowers, donations to Homes for our Troops, 6 Main St., Taunton, MA 02780. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
