My heart is very heavy to have read the loss of my very first friend in 1942. His dear mother was with my mom and Dr. Funny when my little brother was being born, Harvey and mother lived across the rd (Dobbins)

He came to play with me and keep me company, I was 4 yrs old. Harvey has always been very dear to me through church too! I stopped to see them about 5 yrs ago. Dot sorry I missed you, but you and family were still at church. May God be always in your hearts and his Angles always watch over you. In christ. Ruth Brown Kilpatrick

Ruth Kilpatrick Friend November 18, 2020