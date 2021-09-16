Dodson, Hassell Eugene
October 25, 1936 - September 13, 2021
Kernersville – Mr. Hassell Eugene Dodson, 84, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born in Stokes County on October 25, 1936 to Rufus Frank and Sadie Fulk Dodson.
In addition to his parents, Hassell was preceded in death by his loving wife, Peggy Dodson, and his son, William Dodson. He is survived by two children, Tena Sullivan (husband, Vern) and Mark Dodson (wife, Teresa); daughter-in-law, Michelle Dodson; seven grandchildren, Steven, Anthony, Casey, Stephanie, Crimson, Joshua, and Stanley; ten great-grandchildren; two sisters, Kathleen and Maxine; and his Mrs. Winner's Crew.
There will be no formal services at this time and private family services will be held at a later date. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the Dodson family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 16, 2021.