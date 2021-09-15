Menu
Haven Simmons
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
Simmons, Haven

In accordance with the divine will of our God, Mr. Haven Gregory Simmons was placed on Earthly grounds March 18, 1952 and now called to higher heavenly grounds September 8, 2021. Haven was born and raised in Winston-Salem, NC, where he attended Forsyth County Schools, and later, on March 26, 1976 he started his life career serving the United States Marine Corps. He was employed with the City of Winston-Salem Sanitation Department. He also was a devoted member of Life Changing Transformation Church Ministries. Mr. Simmons leaves to cherish his memories, two children: a loving and devoted daughter, Latonya R. Simmons-Webb (Ashley Spease), and a loving and devoted son, Kevin G. Simmons; two loving sisters, Malvernia (Darrly) Rolle and Vanessa Mobley, both of Winston-Salem; a loving brother, Milford (Karen) Simmons of Virginia Beach; two loving and devoted grandkids, Joshua J. Simmons and Zy'Reyonna J. Spease; a host of nieces and nephews and cousins. A public viewing will be conducted Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 1pm until 5pm at Douthit's. Funeral service will be conducted Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 1:30pm from Douthit Funeral Services. Family will receive friends from 1:00pm and interment will follow in Salisbury National Cemetery on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 9:00am. Family may be contacted at the home of his daughter on Goldfloss Street, Winston-Salem, NC. Arrangements are in the care of Douthit Funeral Services.

Douthit Funeral Services

515 Specialty Park Drive
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Douthit Funeral Services
515 Specialty Park Drive, NC
Sep
16
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Douthit Funeral Services
515 Specialty Park Drive, NC
Sep
16
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Douthit Funeral Services
515 Specialty Park Drive, NC
Sep
17
Interment
9:00a.m.
Salisbury National Cemetery
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am glad you are enjoying Jesus rest my brother
Melody Sheridan
Work
September 15, 2021
