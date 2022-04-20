Hairston, Hayden
November 9, 2010 - April 11, 2022
Hayden Zheir Hairston took his first breath in this world on November 9, 2010, and he breathed his last precious breath on April 11, 2022, surrounded by the love of his family and friends. Hayden, affectionately known as "Haybug" or "Shrimp," was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He is survived by his devoted mother, Ashley Hairston (Virginia Austin); his Nana, Alesa Hairston (Eric Conrad); his GiGi, Anne Brown; his Pawpaw Richard Hodge (Penny Barr); his extended grandparents Jackie and Dean Payton; his aunts McKenzie Hairston and Ryan Conrad and his uncle EJ Conrad; his Punkin, Sherika Payton (Jameelah); his great-aunts Teleah Amaker (Michael Roberts) and Andrea Hairston (William Dodd) and his great-uncle Andrew Hairston, Jr. (Tamara Coburn); his extended families, the Payton/Oglesbys, the Austin/Websters, and the Anthonys. His memory lives on in the hearts of many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Hayden is predeceased by his great-great-grandmother Jessie Amaker, who lived to witness and share in life with four descendant generations, including Hayden's, as well as by his great-great-aunt Betty Amaker. Despite his asthma, Hayden played many sports including football, basketball, baseball, tae kwondo, and even swimming. Playing drums from the age of two, Hayden featured in the Carver High School drumline at age seven. As a student at Bolton Elementary, Hayden was never short of words, telling anyone who would listen about his exploits and ambitions, and he could befriend anybody. Whether video gaming, shooting Nerfs, playing dinosaurs, cooking up his favorite dishes, or bouncing his ball in the house, Hayden was always on the move, often in cahoots with his best friend Torez "TJ" Mickens, Jr. He dreamed of traveling and looked forward to exploring new places. An electrifying force, Hayden breathed energy into the lives he touched every day. A Celebration of Life will be held at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 4129 Northhampton Dr., Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 12:30 pm. Visitation 11:30 am-12:30 pm. Interment Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, 3250 High Point Rd., Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The family invites all who knew Hayden to attend to share memories and celebrate his life. Online condolences may be sent to www.hooperfuneralhome.net
. #FOREVER14
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 20, 2022.