Garwood, Hazel Margaret Coble
July 7, 1924 - October 3, 2020
MOCKSVILLE — Mrs. Hazel Margaret Coble Garwood, 96, formerly of Garwood Road, died Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Somerset Court in Mocksville.
She was born on July 7, 1924, in Davie County, to the late Addison and Stella Lefler Coble.
Mrs. Garwood loved gardening, flowers and quilting. She loved spending time with family and especially cooking for them all.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, John Frank Garwood; a son, Charles Garwood; and siblings, Mary Sharpe Cartner, Adelaide McDaniel, Blanche Driver, John Coble, Walter Coble and Alfred Coble.
Survivors include her daughter, Susan Sidden (Dave) of Advance, two grandsons, John Garwood (Margaret) of Apex and Will Garwood of Colorado; a great-grandson, Bryan Garwood; a daughter-in-law, Marsha Garwood of Shelby; a sister-in-law, Lee Coble of Mocksville; a special niece, Susan McDaniel; and several other nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, at Forest Hill Memorial Park in Lexington, with Mr. John Joseph Garwood officiating.
Memorials may be considered for Somerset Court, Attn: Ms. Angel Parrish, Activities Director, 150 Ken Dwiggins Drive, Mocksville, NC 27028.
Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com
.
Eaton Funeral Service
325 North Main Street, Mocksville, NC 27028
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 6, 2020.