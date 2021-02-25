Pribble, Hazel Kelly
August 16, 1926 - February 21, 2021
Hazel Kelly Pribble, 94, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2021 at her daughter's home in Pittsburgh, PA. Born August 16, 1926 at home in Yadkin County, NC, she lived in Winston-Salem, NC for over 70 years.
Hazel was preceded in death by her loving husband, Willis S. Pribble; her parents, Jerry L. and Mary Ethel Hobson Kelly; brothers, Tom and Bud Kelly; sisters, Marie Dinkins, Arlene Wooten, Jo Herndon, and Jean Hennings.
She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Pribble Kochanski; sisters, Irene Robinson and Zola Speer; and grandchildren, Kelly, Will, and Emily Kochanski.
Hazel was a devoted wife and mother and was thrilled by her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She fought to stay home and maintain her lifestyle for many years with Kelly H. and Della H. assisting, despite increasing dementia. Hazel can now rest in peace beside her Willis, at Baltimore United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Hazel Kelly graduated from Yadkinville High School in 1943 and went to work for Wachovia Bank. That was when she began enjoying meals served at the K&W Cafeteria. Hazel dined there regularly for the next sixty years, especially after Willis retired from RJR in 1989.
Family was very important to Hazel. She moved to Atlanta when her sister, Arlene, needed help. Willis Pribble came to join her and they were married November 26, 1957 at Peachtree United Methodist Church. They had one child, Cindy Marie Pribble, born in 1961. Later, when her sister, Jean, needed help, she decided to go because, again, family is important.
Hazel was a dedicated gardener. She grew up on a farm and later raised and preserved fruits and vegetables. Her family never ate store-bought vegetables until the 1990s. She kept up her yard all her life; no sticks allowed out of place.
When Hazel's first grandchild was born, she loaded the rocking chair (which Willis had given her for their baby) on top of the car and drove over 500 miles to rock that new baby. She had never driven such a long distance alone and she went for it.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00pm Saturday, February 27, 2021, outside under a shelter, at Gentry Family Funeral Service, 428 East Main Street, East Bend, NC, with burial to follow in Baltimore United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 12:00PM to 8:00pm and from 9:00am until 2:00pm on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial gifts may be made to Baltimore United Methodist Church Building Fund.
Gentry Family Funeral Service in East Bend is serving the Pribble family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 25, 2021.