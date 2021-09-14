Menu
Hazel W. Smith
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hooper Funeral Home
1415 East Fourteenth Street
Winston Salem, NC
Smith, Hazel W.

October 3, 1941 - September 8, 2021

Mrs. Hazel Wideman Smith, 79, of Francis Street, passed away September 8, 2021. She was born October 3, 1941 to the late George and Lessie B. Wideman in Anderson, SC. Hazel was a retired employee of Holiday Inn Select. She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Geraldine Wideman; son, George Wideman; and a host of uncles and aunts. She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Ernest Smith; four daughters, Cynthia Dianne Wideman (Paul), Cheryl Lewis, Bernadette (Walter) Martin and Rochelle (Robert) Tomlin; one son, Charles Wideman; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one aunt, Carrie Lucky; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Hooper Funeral Home. Family visitation will be 1:30-2pm and services will start immediately after. Online condolences may be sent to www.hooperfuneralhome.net.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Hooper Funeral Home
1415 East Fourteenth Street, Winston Salem, NC
Sep
15
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Hooper Funeral Home
1415 East Fourteenth Street, Winston Salem, NC
Hooper Funeral Home
