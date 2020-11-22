Anderson, Helen



May 29, 1933 - November 15, 2020



Helen Bernice Anderson, 87 of Kernersville NC passed away November 15, 2020. She was daughter of the late Willie & Mattie Dalton of Stokes County. She was the youngest of eight siblings.



Helen loved nature and watching the birds and her favorite color was purple. We are looking forward to Jesus words at John 5:28,29 when we can see her again.



Left to cherish her memory are 2 daughters, Deborah Shanahan, Becky Black, and one son James Anderson. She had 8 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and two cousins.



A online memorial will be held at a later date.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.