Crawford, Helen S.



December 10, 1935 - March 9, 2021



On Tuesday morning, March 9, 2021, the Lord called his daughter, Ms. Helen Lonnetter Stewart Crawford, 85, to her heavenly home. She was born to the late William Baxter Stewart and Ruth Stokes Johnson on December 10, 1935. Ms. Crawford was a faithful and dedicated member of Winston-Salem First Assembly of God until her health declined. Her life was a testament to God's goodness, mercy and grace. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Angela Denise Crawford, and great-granddaughter, Alyssa Kay Harrington. She leaves to cherish her memories, three daughters, Dr. Valeria (Dr. Barney) Jones of Pfafftown, NC; Talma Crawford of Memphis, TN, Patricia Crawford of Winston-Salem, NC; two sons: Robert Crawford of Winston-Salem, NC and Nathaniel Crawford, Jr. of Winston-Salem; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; aunts, Bernice Stokes Winchester of Reidsville, NC and Belle Stokes Worthy of Kernersville, NC; and a host of cousins and many loving friends. A private funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, March 12 at the Clark S. Brown & Sons Chapel. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. There will be a viewing between the hours of 12pm-5pm on Thursday, March 11th.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 11, 2021.