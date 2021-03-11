Menu
Helen S. Crawford
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Clark S Brown & Sons Funeral Home
727 N Patterson Ave
Winston Salem, NC
Crawford, Helen S.

December 10, 1935 - March 9, 2021

On Tuesday morning, March 9, 2021, the Lord called his daughter, Ms. Helen Lonnetter Stewart Crawford, 85, to her heavenly home. She was born to the late William Baxter Stewart and Ruth Stokes Johnson on December 10, 1935. Ms. Crawford was a faithful and dedicated member of Winston-Salem First Assembly of God until her health declined. Her life was a testament to God's goodness, mercy and grace. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Angela Denise Crawford, and great-granddaughter, Alyssa Kay Harrington. She leaves to cherish her memories, three daughters, Dr. Valeria (Dr. Barney) Jones of Pfafftown, NC; Talma Crawford of Memphis, TN, Patricia Crawford of Winston-Salem, NC; two sons: Robert Crawford of Winston-Salem, NC and Nathaniel Crawford, Jr. of Winston-Salem; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; aunts, Bernice Stokes Winchester of Reidsville, NC and Belle Stokes Worthy of Kernersville, NC; and a host of cousins and many loving friends. A private funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, March 12 at the Clark S. Brown & Sons Chapel. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. There will be a viewing between the hours of 12pm-5pm on Thursday, March 11th.

Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home

727 N. Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Clark S Brown & Sons Funeral Home
727 N Patterson Ave, Winston Salem, NC
Mar
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Clark S Brown & Sons Funeral Home
727 N Patterson Ave, Winston Salem, NC
Clark S Brown & Sons Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending my prayers and condolences to the Crawford family. Mrs. Crawford was the sweetest lady I have ever known with a heart of pure gold!
tawanda fulwood
March 12, 2021
I am so sorry for the lost if you dear mother. She was such a sweet compassionate lady.
Brenda McLaurin
March 11, 2021
Sadden to hear of the passing of Ms Crawford. I have such fond memories of her over the many years I have know her. She is now resting in peace. May God's comfort and peace remain with you the family.
Mary Wall White
March 11, 2021
Val, Barney and Amber, I am sorry for tour loss. I pray God´s love and peace fill your hearts even as you grieve. Love and prayers, Cheryl and Michael
Cheryl Tilley
March 11, 2021
