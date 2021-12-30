Menu
Helen Faye Marchant
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC
Marchant, Helen Faye

July 5, 1941 - December 28, 2021

Helen Faye Marchant passed away at home with her family on December 28, 2021, in Winston-Salem, NC at the age of 80.

Faye was born on July 5, 1941, in Nassau, Delaware. She graduated from Lewes High School (DE) and Shippensburg State College (PA). She spent many years as an elementary school teacher in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and Georgia and was a passionate teacher who cared deeply about her students, and they adored her too.

She married Fred Marchant in 1965 in Chambersburg, PA, enjoying 56 years of marriage and together they raised two sons, Deron and Bret. Faye was an enthusiastic fan of Wake Forest University athletics and an active volunteer in the community. She enjoyed attending live music and theater, gardening, and walks with her dear friends. She also treasured the pets she rescued throughout her life.

The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses, and caregivers who cared for her through the years. Faye is survived by her husband, Fred, and children, Deron (Jennifer Nelson) and Bret (Cathy) Marchant, and first cousins Anne Allen and Adele Topham. She is preceded in death by her parents, Conrad and Helen Roach.

A funeral mass will be held on December 31, 2021, 10:00 AM at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Winston-Salem. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Cancer Services Inc of Winston-Salem or Forsyth Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com/.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
31
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Leo the Great Catholic Church
Winston-Salem, NC
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
