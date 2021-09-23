Hammonds, Henry



Henry Owens Hammonds, 56, of Winston-Salem, NC, died Sept. 12, 2021. He was born on May 3, 1965 to the late Lacy Hammonds and Shirley Ann Hunt in Forsyth County, NC. Henry was educated in the local WS/FC Schools. He attended Victory Bible Baptist Church and was employed with Hills BBQ. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judy Hammonds; and two brothers. Cherishing his memory: son, Romi White; three granddaughters: Serayah Solei White, Zaida Ryann White, Tazannah Tammy White; three sisters; two brothers; others family and friends. Funeral services will be 12pm Saturday at Roberts Funeral Service Chapel. Viewing will be Friday from 1-6pm. Roberts, WS is serving the family.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 23, 2021.