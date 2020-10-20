Reynolds, Herbert
December 1, 1928 - October 18, 2020
Mr. Herbert Marion Reynolds, 91, of Winston-Salem, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. He was born in Patrick County on December 1, 1928, son of Roy J Reynolds and Hattie Clement Reynolds. Mr. Reynolds retired from RJ Reynolds, and was a member of Oak Summit Community Church. Mr. Reynolds proudly served our country in the United States Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Lona F. Reynolds; four sisters, Mattie R. Brown, Delma R. Clay, Nelmer R. Rickman, Frances R. Sykes; also three brothers, Jarvis Reynolds, Robert J. Reynolds, and Howard L. Reynolds. All services will be private. Moody Funeral Home in Mt. Airy is serving the Reynolds family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com
Moody Funeral Home
206 W. Pine St., Mt. Airy, NC 27030
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 20, 2020.