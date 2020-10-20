Menu
Herbert Reynolds
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
Reynolds, Herbert

December 1, 1928 - October 18, 2020

Mr. Herbert Marion Reynolds, 91, of Winston-Salem, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. He was born in Patrick County on December 1, 1928, son of Roy J Reynolds and Hattie Clement Reynolds. Mr. Reynolds retired from RJ Reynolds, and was a member of Oak Summit Community Church. Mr. Reynolds proudly served our country in the United States Air Force.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Lona F. Reynolds; four sisters, Mattie R. Brown, Delma R. Clay, Nelmer R. Rickman, Frances R. Sykes; also three brothers, Jarvis Reynolds, Robert J. Reynolds, and Howard L. Reynolds. All services will be private. Moody Funeral Home in Mt. Airy is serving the Reynolds family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Moody Funeral Home

206 W. Pine St., Mt. Airy, NC 27030
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 20, 2020.
