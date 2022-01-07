Anderson, Herman "Otis"
March 16, 1940 - January 5, 2022
Mr. Herman "Otis" Anderson, 81, of Winston-Salem, NC, passed away at his home on January 5, 2022. Otis was born to the late John Herman Anderson and Viola Nicks Anderson on March 16, 1940, in Anderson, South Carolina. He was a very faithful husband for 62 years to his loving wife, Norma Nichols Anderson, and an honorable father, grandfather, and friend. Otis dedicated 30 years of his working life to Duke Power, working as a transmission line supervisor and creating many life-long friendships. During his free time, he enjoyed building soap box derbies with his three sons, and also enjoyed Nascar and drag racing. Most importantly, Otis was a legacy of faith to his generations dedicating his life faithfully serving the Lord. Otis was preceded in death by his parents; John Herman Anderson and Viola Nicks Anderson, sister; Mildred Cartee, brother-in-law; Bill Cartee, brother; Spence Anderson, nephew; Eric Anderson, mother-in-law; Gladys Nicols, and father-in-law; Buford Nichols. Surviving are his wife; Norma Jean Anderson, three sons; Otis (Linda) Anderson, John (April) Anderson, and Eugene (Marlena) Anderson, grandchildren; Reggie, Heather, Kristen, Kyler, and Andrea, great-grandchildren; Christina, Samuel, Travis, Tyson, and Eli, sister-in-law; Shelby Anderson, and many other special nieces, nephews, and friends. A visitation will be held at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel on Sunday, January 9, 2022, from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM. A funeral service will be held at Life Impact Church in Winston-Salem on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 1:00 PM, with Pastor Titus Anderson and Pastor Billy Norris officiating. Burial will follow the service at Parklawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Life Impact Church. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC, 27107
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 7, 2022.