Herman Lane Bullins
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway 65 West
Walnut Cove, NC
Bullins, Herman Lane

March 14, 1964 - September 29, 2021

BULLINS

WALNUT COVE

Herman Lane Bullins, 57, passed away Wednesday evening, September 29, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center.

Herman was born on March 14, 1964 in Stokes County to the late Randvill "Booty" Lane and Becky Ann Shelton Bullins. He was retired from the City of Winston-Salem with 32 years of service. Herman was a 1982 graduate from South Stokes High School. After his retirement, Herman started his own businesses, Bullins Land Crafters and was co-owner of the B&B Carp Lake. He was a hard-working man and was always working. Herman loved being outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding motorcycles. He loved his family dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Herman is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Renee Clemensen Bullins; 3 children, twins, Katrina Wright (Mitchell) and Breana Booth (Travis), and Shannon Bullins; 4 grandchildren, Jasmine Shinault, Serenity Shinault, Raelen Harris, and Avery Wright;2 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Randy Bullins and David Bullins (Patricia); a sister, Jean Doby (Gray); many friends, nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

There will be an 2:00 pm graveside service held on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Wilson Primitive Baptist Church cemetery with Pastor Wayne Marion officiating.

There will be no formal visitation.

Social distancing guidelines will be observed and facial coverings are required.

Memorials may be made to Wilson Primitive Baptist Cemetery Fund: C/O Cecil Bullins, 1441 Franklin Moore Road, Madison, NC 27025.

Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com.

Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Bullins family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Wilson Primitive Baptist Church cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Burroughs Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to learn of Herman's passing. I enjoyed our time working together. Thoughts and prayers for the family.
Sue Hyde
Work
October 15, 2021
My deepest Sympathy to the family. Herman was a great guy. Never did I see him when he was not smiling. RIP
Julia P Laster
Friend
October 4, 2021
Herman will be missed; he filled our memories with a lot of fun and laughter. God bless his family with comfort.
Angie Christopherson
October 3, 2021
My dearest sympathy to all the family. Thought the world of Herman. We had some great times at the pond and will miss him dearly.
David Flynt
October 3, 2021
David, I am so sorry about Herman. I know he will be missed. You always knew when he was around. He was full of laughter and fun. My prayers and thoughts are with you and your family. Darlene
Darlene Pressley
October 3, 2021
I´m deeply sorry for your loss. On beautiful days I would often see him travel around Winston-Salem riding his motorcycle. I would be driving my vintage Chevy. I only drive my joy on nice days too. We met at a stop light one time years ago and he looked over and said love your ride. I said thanks. I love motor cycles, my dad use to ride. He smiled and off he would go. I´m not sure why I remember that time. All of you are in my good thoughts and prayers. Stay safe and healthy! Life is too short for us all.
Faye Carmichael Calder
October 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results