March 14, 1964 - September 29, 2021
Herman Lane Bullins, 57, passed away Wednesday evening, September 29, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center.
Herman was born on March 14, 1964 in Stokes County to the late Randvill "Booty" Lane and Becky Ann Shelton Bullins. He was retired from the City of Winston-Salem with 32 years of service. Herman was a 1982 graduate from South Stokes High School. After his retirement, Herman started his own businesses, Bullins Land Crafters and was co-owner of the B&B Carp Lake. He was a hard-working man and was always working. Herman loved being outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding motorcycles. He loved his family dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Herman is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Renee Clemensen Bullins; 3 children, twins, Katrina Wright (Mitchell) and Breana Booth (Travis), and Shannon Bullins; 4 grandchildren, Jasmine Shinault, Serenity Shinault, Raelen Harris, and Avery Wright;2 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Randy Bullins and David Bullins (Patricia); a sister, Jean Doby (Gray); many friends, nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.
There will be an 2:00 pm graveside service held on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Wilson Primitive Baptist Church cemetery with Pastor Wayne Marion officiating.
There will be no formal visitation.
Social distancing guidelines will be observed and facial coverings are required.
Memorials may be made to Wilson Primitive Baptist Cemetery Fund: C/O Cecil Bullins, 1441 Franklin Moore Road, Madison, NC 27025.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 2, 2021.