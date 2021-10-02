I´m deeply sorry for your loss. On beautiful days I would often see him travel around Winston-Salem riding his motorcycle. I would be driving my vintage Chevy. I only drive my joy on nice days too. We met at a stop light one time years ago and he looked over and said love your ride. I said thanks. I love motor cycles, my dad use to ride. He smiled and off he would go. I´m not sure why I remember that time. All of you are in my good thoughts and prayers. Stay safe and healthy! Life is too short for us all.

Faye Carmichael Calder October 2, 2021