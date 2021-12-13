Menu
Herman Leon Cook Sr.
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Services - Worthington
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH
Cook, Sr., Herman Leon

October 24, 1927 - December 7, 2021

Herman Leon Cook, Sr., age 94, of Columbus passed away December 7, 2021, following a battle with COVID break through. He was a native of NC. During his 38-year career with Western Electric Company and AT&T, he lived in several states before retiring in Ohio. A visitation and a brief service of remembrance will be held at Worthington United Methodist Church, 600 High St., Worthington, on December 18, 2021, 10:00 - Noon. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to view Herman's obituary and service details.

Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service

6699 N. High St. | Worthington, Ohio 43085
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Worthington United Methodist Church in Potter's Chapel
600 High St., Worthington, OH
Dec
18
Prayer Service
11:00a.m.
Worthington United Methodist Church in Potter's Chapel
600 High St., Worthington, OH
Funeral services provided by:
Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Services - Worthington
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
