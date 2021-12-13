Cook, Sr., Herman Leon
October 24, 1927 - December 7, 2021
Herman Leon Cook, Sr., age 94, of Columbus passed away December 7, 2021, following a battle with COVID break through. He was a native of NC. During his 38-year career with Western Electric Company and AT&T, he lived in several states before retiring in Ohio. A visitation and a brief service of remembrance will be held at Worthington United Methodist Church, 600 High St., Worthington, on December 18, 2021, 10:00 - Noon. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
to view Herman's obituary and service details.
Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service
6699 N. High St. | Worthington, Ohio 43085
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 13, 2021.