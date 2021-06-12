Menu
Herman Elvin Haworth Jr.
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
Haworth, Jr., Herman Elvin

Herman Elvin "HAYF" Haworth, Jr. of Winston-Salem, NC, passed away on June 8, 2021. He was born in Winston-Salem on November 28th, 1953 to the late Herman Elvin Haworth, Sr. and Mildred Conrad Haworth.

He is survived by his wife, Ginger, stepsons Scott Hensley (Brandi), Brian Hensley (Paulina), and step grandchildren Madison, Nicolette and Jack. He is also survived by his brothers, Brooks (Gail), Mark (Janet), and sister, Diane Massey, and his many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Herman was of the Moravian faith and a graduate of RJ Reynolds High School and of UNC Charlotte. He was employed by the Winston-Salem Journal for 40 years.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, Trellis Supportive Care, and all of his many friends for their love, prayers, and support.

Donations may be made in his memory to the Forsyth Humane Society or to an environmental or wildlife organization of the donor's choice.

Herman was a kind and gentle soul who loved his family, friends, music, his kitties, and feeding the birds. Herman's faith was a beacon of light to all who knew him.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to honor his memory. Herman would want to say to all of his friends, 'Aweigh Vikings!'
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 12, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked for Herm at the Winston-Salem Journal. He was a fine man and a great Bossman! He will be sorely missed! My prayers are with his family and friends!
Paul Williams
Family
June 12, 2021
Herman was always kind and helpful to me. Knew him from work at the Journal. I am sure he will be sadly missed. RIP Herman!
Peggy Wiseman
Work
June 12, 2021
