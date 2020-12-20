Phelps, Herman "Fuzzy" Lee
April 5, 1930 - December 17, 2020
Mr. Herman "Fuzzy" Lee Phelps, 90, of Winston-Salem passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020.
Fuzzy was born April 5, 1930 in Forsyth County to Samuel and Beulah Phelps. He was the owner of Phelps Shoe Shop and a longtime member of Sharon United Methodist Church. An avid gun enthusiast, Fuzzy also loved to cheer on his beloved Atlanta Braves. He was also well known for his sense of humor and could handmake a variety of practical items. Fuzzy was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann Phelps, daughter, Shirley Phelps Hutchings, and sister, Lavelle Phelps Whicker.
Fuzzy is survived by his daughter, Peggy Crater and husband Jeff; granddaughters, Emily (Spencer) and Elizabeth (William); niece, Laurie; nephews, Steve, Randy, Tim, Jimmy, Matt, Richard, Chad, and Tony; brother in law and sister in law, John and Gay Briggs; special dear friend, Dawn Pfaff; and caregiver, Tina Craig.
A graveside service will be held Monday, December 21, 2020 at 11 AM at Sharon United Methodist Church. Social distancing and mask guidelines will apply.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Gay, John, Dawn, Tina, Tim, and Matt for their special devotion to Fuzzy and his care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sharon United Methodist Church, 5330 Sharon Church Road, Lewisville, NC 27023. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 20, 2020.