Fuzzy and I became over 35 years ago. If you want to better on a bad day all you had to do was go see him in the shoe shop. Witch I did many times. I got see him ago a little over a month ago. I got a phone his furnace was not working. I decided it run this repair myself. When got there Fuzzy had a big grin on his face when he saw it was be. I will never forget that day. Love to the family.

Herb Hovey Friend December 20, 2020