Herman Lee "Fuzzy" Phelps
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Phelps, Herman "Fuzzy" Lee

April 5, 1930 - December 17, 2020

Mr. Herman "Fuzzy" Lee Phelps, 90, of Winston-Salem passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020.

Fuzzy was born April 5, 1930 in Forsyth County to Samuel and Beulah Phelps. He was the owner of Phelps Shoe Shop and a longtime member of Sharon United Methodist Church. An avid gun enthusiast, Fuzzy also loved to cheer on his beloved Atlanta Braves. He was also well known for his sense of humor and could handmake a variety of practical items. Fuzzy was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann Phelps, daughter, Shirley Phelps Hutchings, and sister, Lavelle Phelps Whicker.

Fuzzy is survived by his daughter, Peggy Crater and husband Jeff; granddaughters, Emily (Spencer) and Elizabeth (William); niece, Laurie; nephews, Steve, Randy, Tim, Jimmy, Matt, Richard, Chad, and Tony; brother in law and sister in law, John and Gay Briggs; special dear friend, Dawn Pfaff; and caregiver, Tina Craig.

A graveside service will be held Monday, December 21, 2020 at 11 AM at Sharon United Methodist Church. Social distancing and mask guidelines will apply.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Gay, John, Dawn, Tina, Tim, and Matt for their special devotion to Fuzzy and his care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sharon United Methodist Church, 5330 Sharon Church Road, Lewisville, NC 27023. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway

Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Sharon United Methodist Church
5330 Sharon Church Road, Lewisville, NC
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
4 Entries
Peggy, Sending sympathy on the loss of your father. He was a good man. Maybe their is a shoe shop in heaven with him and Ken and Larry and Henry and Ricky.
Kathy Stanley
December 28, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of "Fuzzy's" passing. We only knew him from Clemmons Kitchen, but he was always smiling and full of mischief. We will miss seeing him. Our sympathy goes out to everyone.
Kay & Crelly Broom
December 20, 2020
Fuzzy and I became over 35 years ago. If you want to better on a bad day all you had to do was go see him in the shoe shop. Witch I did many times. I got see him ago a little over a month ago. I got a phone his furnace was not working. I decided it run this repair myself. When got there Fuzzy had a big grin on his face when he saw it was be. I will never forget that day. Love to the family.
Herb Hovey
Friend
December 20, 2020
"Fuzzy" was one of my favorite customers when I was a young paperboy. He was a truly wonderful man. I always enjoyed our visit on collection night
Charlie McEwan
December 20, 2020
