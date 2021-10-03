Han, Rev. Hewon
August 4, 1938 - September 27, 2021
The Reverend Hewon Han, 83, of Lewisville, NC, passed away on September 27, 2021 after an extended illness. He was born on August 4, 1938, in Korea to the Rev. Kyung Chik Han and Chan Bin Kim. Hewon grew up in Seoul, South Korea, and immigrated to the USA in 1957. He earned his B.A. from the College of Emporia in Kansas, a Master of Divinity from Pittsburgh Theological Seminary and a Master of Education from the University of Pittsburgh. While studying in Pittsburgh, he met Donna Rae Houser, a schoolteacher and student in the Master of Religious Education program. They married in 1969 and had a son, David (Tara Schwier), of Auburn, AL, and a daughter, Bethany. Han was ordained in 1968 and began his career as a minister for churches in Pittsburgh and Urbana, IL before moving to North Carolina to become the Associate Presbyter for Congregational Life in Salem Presbytery, serving churches in a 19-county region. His work emphasized helping member churches with educational programs for all ages. Nationally, he chaired the Polity Task Force of the Presbyteries Cooperative Examinations Committee. This committee oversees the process that prepares candidates for ordination as Ministers in the Presbyterian Church (USA). Han also was Interim Pastor of the Korean First Presbyterian Church, Greensboro, NC, in 2004 -2005. Throughout his career, Han promoted and assisted Korean Presbyterian congregations. Although he kept strong ties to his Korean family, heritage, and culture, he also loved his new country and family, and became a United States citizen in 1973. After retiring in 2005, Hewon worked occasionally as a supply minister, but his main priority was spending time with his family. He took ballroom dancing lessons, travelled with his wife and friends, and visited Korea annually. Most important of all, he played with his grandchildren at home and on vacations to the beach or mountains. Hewon was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Soon Hee Han, and his wife. Surviving are his children; grandchildren Cora, Jacob, and Laura; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 5:00 PM, Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Korean First Presbyterian Church, Greensboro with Pastors Ki Seok Kim and Jeff Sockwell officiating. Inurnmnent will be at Shallowford Presbyterian Church columbarium. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Hewon's honor to the churches or a charity of your choice
. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel
6685 Shallowford Rd., Lewisville, NC 27023
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 3, 2021.