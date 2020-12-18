Cook, Hilde Katherina Pauli
December 1, 1938 - December 17, 2020
Hilde Katherina Cook, acclaimed interior designer, passed away on the morning of December 17, 2020 from complications of Alzheimer's disease. She lived 82 remarkable years, gracing her family, friends, clients, and their homes with her generous spirit. She is undoubtedly now with the Lord recommending where the sun and moon should be hung each day. She was born December 1, 1938 in Mainz, Germany to Jakob and Klara Pauli. She was married to her husband Gene for 42 years before he passed in 2011. Hilde owned her showroom, Hilde's Interiors, for 38 years before she retired. Her passion for design and creativity was exemplified in every detail of her life. Hilde was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Omi and loved nothing more than spoiling her five grandchildren. To her family, she was the strongest woman they had ever met. Hilde was a determined and fiercely independent woman. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. She made friends everywhere she went, and her clients considered her far more than just their interior designer. She was the beloved mother of Raymond Cook and his wife Gwynne of Raleigh and Mark Cook and his wife Dawn of Charlotte, the proud grandmother of Abigail, Ashley, Valerie, Miranda and Vander Cook. She also is survived by her 2 sisters-in-law, Patsy Frazee and Faye Lane. Predeceased by her devoted husband Gene, sister Edith, brother Horst and sisters-in-law Linda and Shirley. A funeral service will be held 2:00 P.M. Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Jerry Morrison officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Forsyth Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 18, 2020.