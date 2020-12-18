Menu
Hilde Katherina Pauli Cook
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance
108 East Kinderton Way
Advance, NC
Cook, Hilde Katherina Pauli

December 1, 1938 - December 17, 2020

Hilde Katherina Cook, acclaimed interior designer, passed away on the morning of December 17, 2020 from complications of Alzheimer's disease. She lived 82 remarkable years, gracing her family, friends, clients, and their homes with her generous spirit. She is undoubtedly now with the Lord recommending where the sun and moon should be hung each day. She was born December 1, 1938 in Mainz, Germany to Jakob and Klara Pauli. She was married to her husband Gene for 42 years before he passed in 2011. Hilde owned her showroom, Hilde's Interiors, for 38 years before she retired. Her passion for design and creativity was exemplified in every detail of her life. Hilde was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Omi and loved nothing more than spoiling her five grandchildren. To her family, she was the strongest woman they had ever met. Hilde was a determined and fiercely independent woman. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. She made friends everywhere she went, and her clients considered her far more than just their interior designer. She was the beloved mother of Raymond Cook and his wife Gwynne of Raleigh and Mark Cook and his wife Dawn of Charlotte, the proud grandmother of Abigail, Ashley, Valerie, Miranda and Vander Cook. She also is survived by her 2 sisters-in-law, Patsy Frazee and Faye Lane. Predeceased by her devoted husband Gene, sister Edith, brother Horst and sisters-in-law Linda and Shirley. A funeral service will be held 2:00 P.M. Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Jerry Morrison officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Forsyth Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research.

Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel

108 E. Kinderton Way Advance, NC 27006
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Calvary Baptist Church
NC
Dec
19
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Calvary Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Shannon Tucker
December 19, 2020
Raymond, Gwynne and all of Hilde´s family, our deepest sympathies to each of you. Please know you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Jill and Jay Hutcheson
December 19, 2020
My deepest sympathies to Hilda's famiy. She was definitely one of a kind and to know her was to love her. She was so very talented. She will be missed
Jean Compton
December 18, 2020
Deepest sympathy to Hilde's family.
Debra Brenner
December 18, 2020
Great friend and memories. Best regards to her family that she loved so much.
Gayle Compton
December 18, 2020
