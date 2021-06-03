Ginns, Homer Lloyd



May 7, 1938 - May 28, 2021



Homer Lloyd Ginns, 83, of King, North Carolina, passed peacefully on Friday, May 28, 2021, having lived a full Christian life of love and dedication to his family, his church, and his community.



Born on May 7, 1938, to the Rev. C. Homer and Virginia Ginns, in Springfield, Massachusetts, Lloyd grew up in Cranston, Rhode Island, and Fall River, Massachusetts. He graduated from Durfee High School, then came south to High Point College in North Carolina.



Graduating from HPC in 1960 with degrees in sociology and psychology, Lloyd married his lifelong love, Patsy Lee Moore. Together, they moved to Columbia, South Carolina and Anchorage, Alaska, where Lloyd served in the United States Army. Upon honorable discharge, Lloyd and Patsy returned to King, where he pursued his interest in raising Black Angus. He began his career as Director of Planning and Social Service at The Methodist Children's Home in Winston-Salem while also earning his Master's Degree in Social Work at the UNC Chapel Hill. As a next stage, Lloyd helped establish the King Outreach Ministry, where he served as the first director. He also established the Stokes Counseling Service, was a leader in the church, and actively supported the community, through both the King Lions' Club and the Stokes County Arts Council. Annually in the summer, he and his family returned to the family cottage at Cape Cod.



But, most of all, Lloyd loved his family: his wife, "Patti;" son, Marc Lloyd and wife, Susan; and daughter, Monica Lynette, and husband, Dane Hughes. He especially enjoyed his four grandchildren: Ashley, Virginia, Ethan, and Riley. He also loved spending time with his nieces, nephews, their families, and remaining in contact with extended family in England.



Lloyd exemplified a Christ-centered life as he shared his beliefs through every relationship. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 5th, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 725 W. Dalton Road, King, North Carolina. Visitation will begin at 2:00 PM, and the memorial service, at 3:00 PM in the sanctuary. The service will be streamed on Trinity United Methodist Church, King, NC Facebook and YouTube for those unable to join in person. A graveside service will be planned at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to King Outreach Ministry, 221 Ingram Dr., King, NC, 27021, or the Trinity United Methodist Church Loan Fund, 725 W. Dalton Rd., King NC 27021, in memory of Lloyd Ginns.



Slate Funeral Home



132 E. Dalton Rd., King, NC 27021



Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2021.