Homer "Burch" Idol
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Kernersville Chapel
3950 Macy Grove Road
Kernersville, NC
Idol, Homer "Burch"

August 19, 1924 - September 18, 2021

Colfax – Mr. Homer "Burch" Idol, 97, passed away peacefully after a life well lived on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center. Burch was born on August 19, 1924, the first son of the late Homer E. and Ethel Stafford Idol. Burch proudly served in WWII in the 8th Army Air Corps, 398th Bomber Group. Burch retired as Postmaster of Colfax, NC after many years of faithful service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Aileen McGee Idol; children, John Michael Idol and Becky Idol Collins; two brothers, Wilbur and Weldon Idol; and his sister, Bernice Idol Smith. Survivors include his son, Richard Burch Idol (wife, Cathy); two granddaughters, Ashley Idol Diebenow (husband, Steve) and Katie Collins Thomson (husband, Jon); and five great grandchildren. A memorial service for Burch will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Rev. John Pruitt officiating. There will be a private family inurnment at Shady Grove Wesleyan Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Hayworth - Miller Kernersville Chapel
3950 Macy Grove Road, Kernersville, NC
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Kernersville Chapel
