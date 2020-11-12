Jackson, Horace E.



July 14, 1954 - October 27, 2020



Chef Horace E. Jackson, age 66, is one of those special people who has touched many people's lives. His friendships were genuine, his cooking and baking were from the heart, and his generosity reached every person he came in contact with through the years.



Chef Jackson's professional career expanded over 45 years in the Culinary Arts/ Hospitality Industry. He held substantial positions at the Marriott Hotel, Arby's Inc., and Fulton County Government, to name a few. Chef Jackson dedicated the bulk of his career to Fulton County, where he devoted his expertise to the community of senior citizens. Along his career journey, he achieved the status of Executive Chef.



Chef Jackson could not stay idle! He catered for private occasions and blessed us all with an array of foods and food delights that permeated his love and essence to us all!



Those remaining in his family to carry forward his memory are his beloved



daughter, Luciana Morgan; grandchildren, Adoncia Jackson, Naomi and Hannah Morgan; mother, Mary E. Jackson; brother, Dr. O.D. Jackson; and sister, Regana Linton.



Chef Jackson is an alumnus of Morris Brown College, Atlanta, GA, and Ashville-Buncombe Technical College, Ashville, NC.



His life will go on forever through us all.



Tri-Cities Funeral Home



6861 Main Street, Lithonia, GA 30058



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 12, 2020.