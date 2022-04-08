Echols, Howard "Sonny"
July 18, 1946 - April 6, 2022
Kernersville – Surrounded by his family in his home, God received another angel, Howard "Sonny" Echols on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. He was born on July 18, 1946, in Forsyth County to the late Howard Paterson and Audrey Broadstreet Echols. Howard loved spending time outdoors, which included his love for hunting. He was an avid reader. But his favorite hobby was tormenting his sister. Howard was a loving husband, father, pawpaw/poppi, great grand-pawpaw/poppi, and brother. He was loved and will be missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Cathy Echols; sister, Patricia Bailey; two stepdaughters, Heather Obrecht, and Traci (husband, Brock) Tiller; cousins, Mae Holler and her daughter, Alexis, and Wesley and Robin Broadstreet; seven grandchildren that he loved dearly, Tristen (wife, Deanna), Mikael (fiancé, Isabelle), Bo, Savannah, Bayleigh, Olivia, and Charlie; and two great-grandsons, Joseph and Cole. A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Dr. Pete Kunkle officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his honor to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 8, 2022.