Howard Miller
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Miller, Howard

January 3, 1926 - June 28, 2021

Great aviators don't die. They "fly west." Yesterday, our father, Howard Miller, flew west. He will be missed by many: his family, his church – Maple Springs United Methodist Church, the Piedmont Silver Eagles, the Quiet Birdmen, and many others. Dad was a WWII veteran of the Army Air Corps. After the war, he and his twin brother, Harold, knew they wanted to pursue aviation. They attended Spartan School of Aeronautics, where they both learned to fly and acquired their aircraft mechanics license. From there they started Miller Brothers Aviation, and then both went on to join Piedmont Airlines. After retirement from the airlines, dad flew a corporate charter Boeing 727 all over the world, where he transported many famous entertainers and dignitaries. He was honored to receive the "Wright Brothers Master Pilot" award and the "Charles Taylor Master Mechanic" award, both for 50 years of aviation service. After that he was still not through flying. He went on to fly for two different NASCAR teams. Finally retiring from professional flying, he flew general aviation and rebuilt two antique Cubs. He last flew his Cessna just two months ago. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 71 years, Lois; three sons, Joe, Tom, and Perry; three daughters-in-law, Susan, Lisa, and Krista Miller; and several special nieces and one nephew. In his retirement he really enjoyed his 6 grandchildren and later his 6 great-grandchildren! He was preceded in death by his identical twin, Harold Miller; sisters, Mabel Archer and Lucille Linker; and brother, Jimmie Miller. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Maple Springs United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Dan Lyons and Rev. Sylvia Wilhelm officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 10:45 am prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Centenary United Methodist Church, 620 Centenary Church Rd, Mt Ulla, NC 28125. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Maple Springs United Methodist Church, 2569 Reynolda Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. The family would like to say a special thank you to Brookedale on Reynolda Road, Trellis Supportive Care of Winston-Salem, and Piedmont Home Care for the compassionate care, kindness, and love shown to Howard and their family. We are going to miss his companionship, stories, advice, and love. He told us he loved us every time we parted. We'll miss you Dad; "We love you too"! Love, Joe, Tom, and Perry. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Maple Springs United Methodist Church
NC
Jul
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Maple Springs United Methodist Church
NC
Jul
2
Interment
3:00p.m.
Centenary United Methodist Church
620 Centenary Church Rd., Mt Ulla, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
I was saddened to learn today of Howard's passing. My father, Frank, Sr., was a student at Spartan when Howard and Harold were there and developed a close but brief friendship. He already had an instructor's ticket and signed off on their solo flights, which Howard proudly showed me in his log book years ago. I was 4 when my dad passed in 1950 so most of what I know came from friends. Howard and Lois always made a point to visit my mother in Sanford on their travels, and unknowing to me, kept up with what I was doing. One day, in the early 1980's they were traveling in the mountains and stopped by my place of employment. I honestly don't remember what was said, other than he wanted to say how much my parents meant to him. When I moved back to Sanford and he and Lois came through town we would take a meal together, and I started going up for the annual Fly-ins. I always marveled at the number of people, from fellow Piedmont employees and newly minted pilots, that always surrounded him in friendship, even if it was their first meeting. When I arrived, sometimes with my wife or young grandson, he would lite up in a way that was - and is - so special for me! A masterful story teller he would enthrall everyone with tales that made you feel that you were there and that you were part of the story. During the few hours that we were together he would seemingly keep me at his side, introducing me as the son of a great pilot. Poor Lois, who had undoubtedly heard all the tales thousands of times, would look on with a loving smile of understanding, until her friends came and rescued her! I don't think of Howard as the accomplished aviator that he was, but as "a friend" that shared a life, and a person, that I never knew. Knowing him was not only a pleasure but a privilege and he will be missed by so many and hopefully that will bring some comfort to Lois and his family.
Frank Blalock, Jr.
Friend
September 2, 2021
Howard was the nicest man I've ever met. He and my dad were good friends, having flown together at the greatest airline to ever grace the skies. He offered to take me flying in the old J-3 while I was in college at Wake Forest. I was hooked after that first flight, and have since tried to honor his commitment to safety and love of flying as I've made my way in aviation. I earned my flight time in the Cub by mowing the grass strip in Mooresville, often dodging angry wasps whose nest I had run over. But it was worth every minute of instruction from him. After I soloed in the Cub, he sent me to finish my initial training at Piedmont Aviation, saying that he didn't like to get too involved with teaching family past a certain point, as arguments were sure to happen. The fact that he considered me family meant the world to me. After I got my dream job at Hawaiian Airlines, I would travel back to NC to fly with him in the Cub. He'd take me up for a few circuits around the strip, then let me go take it for a solo flight. Howard and Lois took care of me thousands of miles away from home and family while I was in college, often taking me out to lunch or dinner on flying days. I'll always cherish the drives down from Winston to Mooresville in Howard's truck. He had so many stories about the golden age of aviation, my dad, and their time at Piedmont. He would check the weather before we went flying, then he'd call me up and simply say, "Hey Tom, let's go fly." Thank you Howard. I'll miss you but I know you'll be watching over me as I look over at my first officer as we take the runway for a transpacific flight, advance the thrust levers and say, "Let's go fly."
Tom Nicholson
Friend
July 3, 2021
The Culler family is sadden at the loss of one of Piedmont's finest pilots. A true southern gentleman that always made time to welcome me at Miller's Airpark. Thoughts and prayers to the entire Miller family.
Steve Culler
Friend
July 2, 2021
I offer my condolences to the Miller family for the passing of my 1st flight instructor, Captain Howard Miller. Over the years I met countless other pilots that once a connection was made to Mooresville, or Winston, one of us would always inquire if the other new Howard, and more often than not our story was the same, Howard gave us our first flying lesson in the J3 Cub. Years later when I was flying jet aircraft the impact of those first couple of lessons where I learned the fundamentals of flying still held true and I always thought of Howard´s willingness to happily start a prospective pilot off right, on a grass field, in a cub, and with decades of experience as an aviator and most importantly a man who followed CHRIST and would share both willingly and without fail. Howard will certainly be missed here and we are all the better to have known him. The irony of one of the first things he told me in the cub was "there´s nothing you can do that I can´t get us out of". And as many times as I spoke those same words to a pilot I was checking out in a new jet it never occurred to me that the faith in CHRIST that we shared is the ultimate version of that phrase, "There is nothing that you can do that CHRIST cannot save you from". Congratulations Howard on a blessed life and loving family. Kindest regards, Steve S
Steve S.
Friend
July 2, 2021
known the millers ,Jimmy, Howard, Harold all my life,also worked for Jimmy at Statesville Airport and the grass strip on 150 a longtime ago, Howard was one of the nicest gentlemen and aviators I ever knew,thanks my friend for all the memories ,Rip. Sub note: Statesville Airport, piedmont airlines, Miller air park.
Joe Crisp
July 2, 2021
God bless each of you as you celebrate the life of a southern gentleman and one of the Lord's pilots. My mom, Mary Elsie Miller Sherrill, was Howard's cousin. My twin brother and I heard many tails of the twin pilots! They were greatly loved and admired.
Barbara Lambert
Family
July 1, 2021
I had the pleasure of knowing Mr. Miller at PACU. He was a wonderful person and loved his family and flying. He had at times over the years bought in photo albums and shared with me the stories he had experienced in his years of flying. I always look forward to talking with him. Prayers for the family as he was a wonderful man.
Sharon Gordon
Other
July 1, 2021
Howard, CAVU, but I loved flying low and slow in the old yellow Cub with you. It was a joy working with and knowing you. My sympathy can't be for you, but it is with your family to the deepest.
Bill Shaver
July 1, 2021
Sometimes you meet someone that makes a positive impact in your life, and you never forget that person. Captain Miller is one of those people. As a new hire with Piedmont Airlines in 1973 he immediately made me feel like part of the family. You have my deepest sympathy and I pray that God will bless you with His peace in knowing your dad made a difference.
Stan Easter
Work
June 30, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of Howard's passing, we will miss seeing him at Miller Air Park. He was always ready with a big smile and a wave and if you had the time he was always wiling to share a story or two. Prayers go out to his family and friends. He now has his permanent wings and will soar high.
Norma and Gary Goldhorn
Friend
June 30, 2021
Tom, very sorry for the passing of your father. His struggle is over and his wings are new. God's peace and grace to your family.
John Collins
Other
June 30, 2021
So sorry to hear about Howard. He made his beloved Piedmont a better airline and the world a better place. He will be missed by all who were blessed to know him.
Kay Spencer Hogg
Work
June 30, 2021
We are so saddened by Howard's passing. He was a wonderful neighbor, and we loved his stories as well. Sandra and Frank Chitty
Sandra Chitty
Friend
June 30, 2021
Barbara Trent
June 30, 2021
So sorry for your loss prayers and thoughts
Barbara Trent
Family
June 30, 2021
Susan and Joe I´m sending my heartfelt condolences what a sweet man who always had a smile on his face I love you guys very much
Hope McCord
Family
June 30, 2021
