January 3, 1926 - June 28, 2021
Great aviators don't die. They "fly west." Yesterday, our father, Howard Miller, flew west. He will be missed by many: his family, his church – Maple Springs United Methodist Church, the Piedmont Silver Eagles, the Quiet Birdmen, and many others. Dad was a WWII veteran of the Army Air Corps. After the war, he and his twin brother, Harold, knew they wanted to pursue aviation. They attended Spartan School of Aeronautics, where they both learned to fly and acquired their aircraft mechanics license. From there they started Miller Brothers Aviation, and then both went on to join Piedmont Airlines. After retirement from the airlines, dad flew a corporate charter Boeing 727 all over the world, where he transported many famous entertainers and dignitaries. He was honored to receive the "Wright Brothers Master Pilot" award and the "Charles Taylor Master Mechanic" award, both for 50 years of aviation service. After that he was still not through flying. He went on to fly for two different NASCAR teams. Finally retiring from professional flying, he flew general aviation and rebuilt two antique Cubs. He last flew his Cessna just two months ago. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 71 years, Lois; three sons, Joe, Tom, and Perry; three daughters-in-law, Susan, Lisa, and Krista Miller; and several special nieces and one nephew. In his retirement he really enjoyed his 6 grandchildren and later his 6 great-grandchildren! He was preceded in death by his identical twin, Harold Miller; sisters, Mabel Archer and Lucille Linker; and brother, Jimmie Miller. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Maple Springs United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Dan Lyons and Rev. Sylvia Wilhelm officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 10:45 am prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Centenary United Methodist Church, 620 Centenary Church Rd, Mt Ulla, NC 28125. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Maple Springs United Methodist Church, 2569 Reynolda Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. The family would like to say a special thank you to Brookedale on Reynolda Road, Trellis Supportive Care of Winston-Salem, and Piedmont Home Care for the compassionate care, kindness, and love shown to Howard and their family. We are going to miss his companionship, stories, advice, and love. He told us he loved us every time we parted. We'll miss you Dad; "We love you too"! Love, Joe, Tom, and Perry. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
