Stewart, Hubert Shoaf
November 9, 1927 - January 5, 2022
MOCKSVILLE – Mr. Hubert Shoaf Stewart, 94, formerly of Hwy 64 East, died Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Mocksville Senior Living.
He was born in Davie County on November 9, 1927, the only child of the late W.S. and Eunice Shoaf Stewart.
He attended Davie County Schools and retired from Horn Oil Company. He was married to the late Evelyn "Lene" Potts Stewart. "Pete", as he was known, ran a service station and grocery store in the Fork Community for many years. He was the oldest living member of Dulin United Methodist Church where he served as treasurer for many years.
In addition to his parents and his spouse, he was preceded in death by his only two children, Dale Shoaf Stewart and Crystal Stewart Hilton.
Survivors include his son-in-law, Keith Hilton; three grandchildren, Joshua Hilton (Sara), Justin Hilton (Elizabeth), and Vallene Stewart Nestoryak; and nine great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Abby, Jared, Jayden, Amelia, Brycen, Madi, Mia, and Chloe.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 8, at Dulin United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be considered for Mt. Valley Hospice, 243 N. Lee Avenue, Yadkinville, NC 27055.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 7, 2022.