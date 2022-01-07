Menu
Hubert Shoaf Stewart
1927 - 2022
BORN
1927
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Eaton Funeral Service
325 North Main Street
Mocksville, NC
Stewart, Hubert Shoaf

November 9, 1927 - January 5, 2022

MOCKSVILLE – Mr. Hubert Shoaf Stewart, 94, formerly of Hwy 64 East, died Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Mocksville Senior Living.

He was born in Davie County on November 9, 1927, the only child of the late W.S. and Eunice Shoaf Stewart.

He attended Davie County Schools and retired from Horn Oil Company. He was married to the late Evelyn "Lene" Potts Stewart. "Pete", as he was known, ran a service station and grocery store in the Fork Community for many years. He was the oldest living member of Dulin United Methodist Church where he served as treasurer for many years.

In addition to his parents and his spouse, he was preceded in death by his only two children, Dale Shoaf Stewart and Crystal Stewart Hilton.

Survivors include his son-in-law, Keith Hilton; three grandchildren, Joshua Hilton (Sara), Justin Hilton (Elizabeth), and Vallene Stewart Nestoryak; and nine great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Abby, Jared, Jayden, Amelia, Brycen, Madi, Mia, and Chloe.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 8, at Dulin United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be considered for Mt. Valley Hospice, 243 N. Lee Avenue, Yadkinville, NC 27055.

Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com.

Eaton Funeral Service

325 N. Main Street Mocksville, NC 27028
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Dulin United Methodist Church
NC
Jan
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Dulin United Methodist Church
NC
