White, Hugh
June 5, 1934 - September 8, 2021
Hugh Adam White, age 87, entered peacefully into the immediate presence of the Lord on September 8, 2021. Hugh was born June 5, 1934 to Connie Lee and Elizabeth Beeson White. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Henry White; and sister, Peggy Sizemore. Hugh is survived by his wife of 64-plus years, Vickie Matthews White. He is survived by two daughters, Donna White Freeman (Roland) and Terri White Kimball (Mike). Also surviving are four grandsons, Barrett Freeman (Shelley), Stewart Freeman, Addison Kimball and Lee Kimball, and two great-grandsons, Adam Freeman and Lewis Freeman. Hugh is survived by his younger brother, John White (Linda). Hugh was a 1955 graduate of Griffith High School. He retired from Dairy Fresh/Sealtest Dairies after 38 years. Hugh was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, where he faithfully served his Lord as a greeter, usher and in other ways. Hugh dearly loved his church family and special neighbors. Due to Covid, a private service will be held at Parklawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to be made to Grace Baptist Church. 3305 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. The family would like extend deep thanks to Dr. Paneer Manickam and staff for their loving care over these many years. Davidson Funeral Home Hickory Tree Chapel is serving the White family. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net
Davidson Funeral Home
858 Hickory Tree Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27127
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2021.