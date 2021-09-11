Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Hugh White
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Davidson Funeral Home - Winston Salem
858 Hickory Tree Road
Winston Salem, NC
White, Hugh

June 5, 1934 - September 8, 2021

Hugh Adam White, age 87, entered peacefully into the immediate presence of the Lord on September 8, 2021. Hugh was born June 5, 1934 to Connie Lee and Elizabeth Beeson White. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Henry White; and sister, Peggy Sizemore. Hugh is survived by his wife of 64-plus years, Vickie Matthews White. He is survived by two daughters, Donna White Freeman (Roland) and Terri White Kimball (Mike). Also surviving are four grandsons, Barrett Freeman (Shelley), Stewart Freeman, Addison Kimball and Lee Kimball, and two great-grandsons, Adam Freeman and Lewis Freeman. Hugh is survived by his younger brother, John White (Linda). Hugh was a 1955 graduate of Griffith High School. He retired from Dairy Fresh/Sealtest Dairies after 38 years. Hugh was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, where he faithfully served his Lord as a greeter, usher and in other ways. Hugh dearly loved his church family and special neighbors. Due to Covid, a private service will be held at Parklawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to be made to Grace Baptist Church. 3305 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. The family would like extend deep thanks to Dr. Paneer Manickam and staff for their loving care over these many years. Davidson Funeral Home Hickory Tree Chapel is serving the White family. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net.

Davidson Funeral Home

858 Hickory Tree Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27127
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Davidson Funeral Home - Winston Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Davidson Funeral Home - Winston Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Vicki, Donna, and Terri, so sorry to learn of Hugh's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you. Tim
Tim Fishel
Friend
September 11, 2021
I’m so sorry to hear about Hugh! You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers!
Nancy Livengood
Friend
September 11, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Hues passing. I know he will be missed. Love and prayers
Joyce Beeson Proctor
September 11, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of Hugh's home going. He went with us on trips with our DMA group of Salem Baptist and we got to know him. We thought a lot of him and his dear wife. Our prayers are with the family.
Floyd and Carolyn Boles
Friend
September 11, 2021
Terrie, Mike and boys, I was so sorry to read of the passing of Mr. Hugh. I was thinking about him and praying for him just today. Please tell your mom that we are thinking of her, too. When I did volunteer work for the WSRM several years ago, Mr. Hugh and Mrs. Vickie would come with the seniors from GBC and help with the mailing/letter stuffings. It was always so good to see them. Please know that you all are in our prayers. God bless and comfort you.
Sharron Linville
Friend
September 10, 2021
Donna, Barrett, and Shelley,
We are so sorry for your loss. We are praying for you all.
Melanie Brooks
Friend
September 10, 2021
Terrie and family, so sorry. Our sympathy to all. Always enjoyed talking with him. Raymond and Betty
September 10, 2021
Such a kind and godly man. We know you sorrow but not without the hope of some day reuniting in heaven. Our love and prayers to all of you.
Lois and Larry Carter
September 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results