Terrie, Mike and boys, I was so sorry to read of the passing of Mr. Hugh. I was thinking about him and praying for him just today. Please tell your mom that we are thinking of her, too. When I did volunteer work for the WSRM several years ago, Mr. Hugh and Mrs. Vickie would come with the seniors from GBC and help with the mailing/letter stuffings. It was always so good to see them. Please know that you all are in our prayers. God bless and comfort you.

Sharron Linville Friend September 10, 2021