Murillo, Hugo
October 30, 1932 - November 15, 2020
Hugo Murillo of Winston-Salem died Sunday, 11/15/20 after a prolonged, valiant battle with chronic illness. Last month, Hugo was able to celebrate his 88th birthday with loved ones while observing social distancing protocols thanks to the kind support of the skilled caregivers at Brookridge Retirement Community. Hugo – 'Opa' to his grandchildren and those who knew and loved him – was born in Cartago Valle, Colombia. Enduring the devastating loss of both his parents by the age of 8, Hugo relied on the companionship of his siblings and the power of education to better his life. Hugo attended university studies in South America before moving to the US where he met Jantje 'Jane' Bosscher, originally of the Netherlands, while attending an English course. They were married over 41 years.
Hugo was preceded in death by his dear wife, Jane, and devoted brother, Abel. He is survived by countless family and friends including his sister Violeth as well as the Murillos' three beloved children: Maria (Bill Waterson) of Huntersville; Hugo M. of Winston-Salem; and Richard (Sabi Ardalan) of Watertown, MA. The light and joy of Opa's life were his four grandchildren: Michael (Blue) Murillo; Rebecca Waterson; Lillian Murillo; and Layla Ardalan-Murillo.
Hugo was a member of St. Leo's Catholic Church; his ashes will be interred with Jantje's in the parish columbarium in a small family service. A celebration of life is being planned for summer 2021. For those who feel inclined, a contribution may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation: msfocus.org/Donate
Vaya con Dios, Hugo. Que la luz perpetua brille sobre ti.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 30, 2020.