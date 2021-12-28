Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Hurley Theodore McNeill
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance
108 East Kinderton Way
Advance, NC
McNeill, Hurley Theodore

June 8, 1931 - December 27, 2021

Mr. Hurley Theodore McNeill, 90, of Bermuda Village passed away Monday, December 27, 2021 at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist. He was born in Guilford County to the late Vernon McNeill and Fairy Cagle McNeill on June 8, 1931. Hurley served in the United States Navy on the USS Hancock Aircraft Carrier from 1952-1956. He had a 25-year career as an automotive mechanic and a second career at Wachovia Bank, retiring at the age of 69. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and gardener. Hurley was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church since 1965, serving as a deacon, usher, choir member and Sunday school teacher. He was a loving husband to his wife, Sadie for over 71 years. He will be remembered for his integrity, quick wit, sweet prayers, passion for animals and love for his family. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Lovella Spivey. He is survived by his wife, Sadie Brewer McNeill; children, Vicki Lagerwey (Niek), Bryan McNeill (Nancy); grandchildren, David O'Brien (Angie), Katie Carlton (Zack), Kevin McNeill (Veronica) and Erin McNeill; five great-grandchildren; sister, Eloise Lawson. A graveside service will be held 10:00 AM Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Westlawn Gardens of Memory with Pastor Al Fausch officiating. The family would like to give a special Thank-You to The Bermuda Village staff for their loving care. *He lived, he laughed, he loved, he left. And the world will never be the same. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel

108 East Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers as you go through this difficult time
Carol Lynch
Friend
December 29, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I used to help Hurley at Bermuda Village when I worked there a few years ago. He was very sweet and I enjoyed helping him. My thoughts are with you.
Vickie Shupe
December 28, 2021
Hurley was one of my "Best Buds" in Teller Duty at Calvary! He always kept me laughing!! Yes, definitely there will never be another one like him. There will come a time when we shall laugh and rejoice together again! You made it, my sweet friend!!!! Family, I am so sorry for your precious loss. I know you will dearly miss Hurley, but will also rejoice in your future reunion. Never forget!
Jane Dillon
Friend
December 28, 2021
Vicki, Sorry to hear about your Dad's death. I always enjoyed talking to him about our McNeill families.
Peggy Maness Beavers
December 28, 2021
Our love and prayers are with you. So many wonderful memories were created by the French and McNeill families over 40+ years. Hurley leaves behind a legacy to be treasured by his family for many years to come.
Dorothy French
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results