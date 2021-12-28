Hurley was one of my "Best Buds" in Teller Duty at Calvary! He always kept me laughing!! Yes, definitely there will never be another one like him. There will come a time when we shall laugh and rejoice together again! You made it, my sweet friend!!!! Family, I am so sorry for your precious loss. I know you will dearly miss Hurley, but will also rejoice in your future reunion. Never forget!

Jane Dillon Friend December 28, 2021