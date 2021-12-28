McNeill, Hurley Theodore
June 8, 1931 - December 27, 2021
Mr. Hurley Theodore McNeill, 90, of Bermuda Village passed away Monday, December 27, 2021 at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist. He was born in Guilford County to the late Vernon McNeill and Fairy Cagle McNeill on June 8, 1931. Hurley served in the United States Navy on the USS Hancock Aircraft Carrier from 1952-1956. He had a 25-year career as an automotive mechanic and a second career at Wachovia Bank, retiring at the age of 69. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and gardener. Hurley was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church since 1965, serving as a deacon, usher, choir member and Sunday school teacher. He was a loving husband to his wife, Sadie for over 71 years. He will be remembered for his integrity, quick wit, sweet prayers, passion for animals and love for his family. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Lovella Spivey. He is survived by his wife, Sadie Brewer McNeill; children, Vicki Lagerwey (Niek), Bryan McNeill (Nancy); grandchildren, David O'Brien (Angie), Katie Carlton (Zack), Kevin McNeill (Veronica) and Erin McNeill; five great-grandchildren; sister, Eloise Lawson. A graveside service will be held 10:00 AM Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Westlawn Gardens of Memory with Pastor Al Fausch officiating. The family would like to give a special Thank-You to The Bermuda Village staff for their loving care. *He lived, he laughed, he loved, he left. And the world will never be the same. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel
108 East Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 28, 2021.