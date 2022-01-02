Menu
Imelda Ann Dunbar
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fry & Prickett Funeral Home
402 Saunders St
Carthage, NC
Dunbar, Imelda Ann Broussard

Imelda Ann Broussard Dunbar, age 83, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at the First Health Hospice House. She was born in Sulphur, Louisiana on May 20, 1938, to Swinfred J. and Marguerite (Richard) Broussard. Imelda grew up in New Iberia, LA. She married Robert C. Dunbar, Jr. and they spent 63 sweet and treasured years together. Imelda was an accomplished, classically trained pianist, organist, and music teacher, sharing her gifts with churches and the various communities in which she lived, over the decades. Imelda is survived by her children, Marie Cummings (John) of Carthage, NC, Margaret Cutright (Wayne) of Raleigh, NC, Ron Dunbar (Debbie) of Nashville, IN, Swin Spivey (Aaron) of MD, and her daughter-in-law, Lea Dunbar of Arizona. She will be dearly missed by her 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her late husband, Robert C. Dunbar, Jr. on August 16, 2020. She is also predeceased by her son, Robert C. Dunbar, III (December 9, 1999); her grandson, Andrew M. Dunbar (August 13, 2021); and her grea=grandson, Jacob J. Dunbar (April 2, 2007). In lieu of flowers, please donate to Save the Music Foundation www.savethemusic.org, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital stjude.org or National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) nami.org.

Memorial services to be determined at a later date.

Fry & Prickett Funeral Home is serving the Dunbar family. Condolences may be posted online at pinesfunerals.com.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 2, 2022.
Fry & Prickett Funeral Home
I always enjoyed when your mother would visit us in W-S, smiles seemed to grow immediately. RIP
Don Donadio
January 4, 2022
