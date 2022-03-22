Menu
Ira Samuel Moser
1938 - 2022
BORN
1938
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 24 2022
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
Moser, Ira Samuel

June 19, 1938 - March 20, 2022

Mr. Ira Samuel Moser, age 83, of Winston-Salem, passed away, March 20, 2022, at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. He was born June 19, 1938, in Forsyth County to the late Ira Clifton Moser and Mattie Snyder Moser. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Julia Williams Moser; brother, Gene Moser; grandson, John William Sidden, and a nephew, Ronnie Moser. Mr. Moser served in the U.S. Army. He retired from RJ Reynolds after 37 ½ years of service. Mr. Moser is survived by his children, Gwen Frye Williams (Rodney), Gary Douglas Frye, Kim Kennedy (Tim); seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, and a nephew, Steve Moser. The family will receive friends Thursday, March 24, 2022, from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek. A graveside service will follow the visitation at 3:00 PM, Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Crestview Memorial Park in Rural Hall. Memorials may be to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice, Trellis Supportive, Attn: Finance, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home

3315 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 22, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lynn Murphy
March 22, 2022
Lynn Murphy
March 22, 2022
Condolences for all the Family Praise GOD we know that Sam is home with JESUS & DIANE. Will never meet no finer friends . Glad to call them FRIENDS.
Lynn Murphy
March 22, 2022
