Moser, Ira Samuel
June 19, 1938 - March 20, 2022
Mr. Ira Samuel Moser, age 83, of Winston-Salem, passed away, March 20, 2022, at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. He was born June 19, 1938, in Forsyth County to the late Ira Clifton Moser and Mattie Snyder Moser. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Julia Williams Moser; brother, Gene Moser; grandson, John William Sidden, and a nephew, Ronnie Moser. Mr. Moser served in the U.S. Army. He retired from RJ Reynolds after 37 ½ years of service. Mr. Moser is survived by his children, Gwen Frye Williams (Rodney), Gary Douglas Frye, Kim Kennedy (Tim); seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, and a nephew, Steve Moser. The family will receive friends Thursday, March 24, 2022, from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek. A graveside service will follow the visitation at 3:00 PM, Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Crestview Memorial Park in Rural Hall. Memorials may be to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice, Trellis Supportive, Attn: Finance, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
