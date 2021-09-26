Martin, Irene Miller
November 9, 1925 - September 23, 2021
Irene Miller Martin, age 95, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2021. Irene was born to the late Robert V. Miller, Sr. and Myrtle Ayers Miller in Guilford Co. She was a lifelong member of Union Ridge United Methodist Church and loved her church family. In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Fletcher Martin; grandson, Darren Martin; great-grandson, Henry Holloman; great-granddaughters, Caroline Holloman and Juliet Holloman; brothers, R.V. Miller and Red Miller; and sisters, Clara Moser and Amelia Smith. Surviving family includes her 5 children, Jerry Martin (Judy), Gary Martin (Kathy), Kathy Holloman (Larry), Barbara Ketchie (Sterling) and Paula Kelley (Tom); 10 grandchildren, Jeff Martin (Bronwen), Jeremy Martin (Lauren), Dustin Martin (Rebekah), Kelli Ellison (Jeremy), Travis Holloman (Beth), Matthew Holloman (Mary), Kyle Ketchie, Paige Ketchie, Michael Kelley (Jamie) and Jacob Kelley (Katie); and 3 sisters, Donna Phillips, Candy Newsom and Linda Ketner. She is also survived by 15 great-grandchildren whom she loved very much, Rhiannon, Rhys, Ashton, Maddie, Cora, Cole, Jaxon, Noah, Benjamin, Ryleigh, Emily, Skylar, Emmy, Grayson and Bentley. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Union Ridge United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Lara "Willis" Greene officiating. Visitation will follow the graveside service at the cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and doctors in the Palliative Care Unit at Forsyth Medical Center for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929 or to the Cemetery Fund at Union Ridge United Methodist Church, 3620 Old Lexington Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 26, 2021.