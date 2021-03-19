Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Irene Mabe Moore
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frank Vogler & Sons
2849 Middlebrook Drive
Clemmons, NC
Moore, Irene Mabe

January 12, 1929 - March 16, 2021

Irene Mabe Moore, 92, of Winston-Salem, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021. She was born January 12, 1929 in Danbury to Powell and Nettie Bennett Mabe. Irene was a member of Kernersville Moravian Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Helon Moore, her brother, Odell Mabe and her sister, Mathie Hall. Surviving are two daughters, Becky Scott (Kim) and Tracy Westmoreland (Kenny); and a granddaughter, Katie Wingate (Adam), all of Kernersville. Irene was a wonderful cook and enjoyed trying new recipes. She loved gardening, flowers and music. Irene was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and adored by all. She will be truly missed. A graveside service will be held at 12:30pm Saturday at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown with Rev. John Rights and Rev. Dennis Wingate officiating. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

Frank Vogler and sons

2849 Middlebrook Drive
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Graveside service
12:30p.m.
Gardens of Memory
Walkertown , NC
Funeral services provided by:
Frank Vogler & Sons
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Frank Vogler & Sons.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Sorry to hear about Irene.
Wilma Smith
Family
March 13, 2022
I have heard stories of Irene from my mom, Velmalene Stevens Leake, all my life. Mom is not able to be out, but sends her love and sympathy. They had great fun as they were in school together. May you feel the power and strength of prayers being lifted for you during the coming days.
Rev. Jennie Leake Hemrick
March 21, 2021
I´m so sorry Tracy. I love you and your whole family. I didn´t find out until today or I would´ve been at the service. All of you are in my prayers and thoughts. Let me know if you need anything sweetie.
Deanna Whicker
March 20, 2021
So sorry to hear about Irene.
Wilma Smith
March 19, 2021
I´m going to miss her beautiful smile but will see her soon in Heaven. We are praying continuously for peace and comfort for you. You are a wonderful family!
Ann Brown Davis
March 19, 2021
May peace be with you knowing she is truly safe and happy back with Uncle Helon. I love you all.
Julia Moore
March 19, 2021
Prayers for the Family
Barry & Barbara Stevens
March 19, 2021
Our Family had a lot of wonderful memories of Irene and the family.Our Prayers are with you
George Salmons Family
March 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results