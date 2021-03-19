Moore, Irene Mabe
January 12, 1929 - March 16, 2021
Irene Mabe Moore, 92, of Winston-Salem, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021. She was born January 12, 1929 in Danbury to Powell and Nettie Bennett Mabe. Irene was a member of Kernersville Moravian Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Helon Moore, her brother, Odell Mabe and her sister, Mathie Hall. Surviving are two daughters, Becky Scott (Kim) and Tracy Westmoreland (Kenny); and a granddaughter, Katie Wingate (Adam), all of Kernersville. Irene was a wonderful cook and enjoyed trying new recipes. She loved gardening, flowers and music. Irene was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and adored by all. She will be truly missed. A graveside service will be held at 12:30pm Saturday at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown with Rev. John Rights and Rev. Dennis Wingate officiating. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice
.
Frank Vogler and sons
2849 Middlebrook Drive
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 19, 2021.