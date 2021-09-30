Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Irene Susan Gardner Sands
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway 65 West
Walnut Cove, NC
Sands, Irene Susan Gardner

February 19, 1928 - September 26, 2021

SANDS

GERMANTON

Irene Susan Gardner Sands, 93, passed away Sunday evening, September 26, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center.

Irene was born on February 19, 1928 in Fancy Gap, VA to the late John William and Betty Jane McCraw Gardner. She was retired from Hanes Brands with over 20 years of service and was a member of Red Bank Baptist Church. Irene had a green thumb and loved gardening.

In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Raleigh Sands; 2 sons, Bruce and Larry Sands; 4 brothers, Moyer, Leo, Eugene, and John; and 3 sisters. Violet, Bessie, and Peggy.

She is survived by her 4 children, Eddie Sands (Phyllis), Debbie Sands, Samuel Sands, and Scott Sands; 10 grandchildren, Matthew, Heather, Kaelie, Ashley, Brandyn, Maddox, Jason, Tiffany, Chris, and Tabitha; and 6 great-grandchildren.

There will be an 11:00 am graveside service held on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Crestview Memorial Park.

There will be no formal visitation.

Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com.

Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Sands family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Crestview Memorial Park.
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Burroughs Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Burroughs Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.