Sands, Irene Susan Gardner
February 19, 1928 - September 26, 2021
SANDS
GERMANTON
Irene Susan Gardner Sands, 93, passed away Sunday evening, September 26, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center.
Irene was born on February 19, 1928 in Fancy Gap, VA to the late John William and Betty Jane McCraw Gardner. She was retired from Hanes Brands with over 20 years of service and was a member of Red Bank Baptist Church. Irene had a green thumb and loved gardening.
In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Raleigh Sands; 2 sons, Bruce and Larry Sands; 4 brothers, Moyer, Leo, Eugene, and John; and 3 sisters. Violet, Bessie, and Peggy.
She is survived by her 4 children, Eddie Sands (Phyllis), Debbie Sands, Samuel Sands, and Scott Sands; 10 grandchildren, Matthew, Heather, Kaelie, Ashley, Brandyn, Maddox, Jason, Tiffany, Chris, and Tabitha; and 6 great-grandchildren.
There will be an 11:00 am graveside service held on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Crestview Memorial Park.
There will be no formal visitation.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 30, 2021.