Disher, Irvin Franklin
April 19, 1938 - November 13, 2020
Irvin Franklin Disher, 82, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020. He was born April 19, 1938 in Forsyth County to the late Irvin Sylvester Disher and Mary Mozelle Joyner Disher. In addition to his parents he is proceeded in death by his wife, Ida Mae McBride Disher; a sister, Mabel Disher; and five half-brothers and half-sisters. He is survived by his children, Dale (Shelly) Disher, Chris (Danita) Disher, and Celeste (Tracy) Latham; grandchildren, Ryan Disher, Chad Dolinger, Stephanie Dolinger (Norris Wilson), Jessica (John) Padden, Katlyn Disher, and Cheyenne Latham; great-grandchildren, Ebony, Emma, Kadey, Ryan Jr., Dallas, Daijah, Sophia, Eli, and Skylar; sisters, Joann (Danny) Gough, Jane Disher; and a brother, Johnny (Carolyn) Disher. Mr. Disher was a member of Union Methodist Church. He attended Bread of Life Baptist Church and loved his church family and he enjoyed collecting toy tractors. Mr. Disher will be available for public viewing Monday, November 16, 2020 from 6:00 PM till 8:00 PM at the funeral home. A funeral service will follow the public viewing, Monday at 8:00 PM in the Gentry Family Chapel with Rev. Chris Hauser officiating. The family would like to thank Donnie Reavis for the daily calls and conversations that he and Frankie enjoyed. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com
.
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.