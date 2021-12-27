Menu
Iva Nichols Taylor
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes - Lewisville
6685 Shallowford Rd
Lewisville, NC
Taylor, Iva Nichols

December 5, 1923 - October 29, 2021

Mrs. Iva Nichols Taylor, 97, passed away Friday, October 29, 2021 at Bermuda Village. She was born in Yadkin County on December 5, 1923 to the late William Roy and Ola West Nichols. Mrs. Taylor was a member of Enon Baptist Church. She enjoyed walking, telling stories, being a farmer's wife, and most of all, a loving mother and grandmother. Preceding her in death was her husband, William Taylor; two sisters, Ava Martin and Jessie Denny and a daughter-in-law, Mary Taylor. Surviving are two sons, David Taylor (Kathy) and Mark Taylor (Regina) both of East Bend; five grandchildren, Dr. Matthew Taylor (Alina), Shawn Taylor (Dana), Scott Taylor (Lauren), Caleb Taylor (Jessica), and Whitney Taylor; also surviving are eight great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Enon Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Ben Burkow officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Solus Christus, P.O. Box 416 East Bend, NC 27018. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Enon Baptist Church Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes - Lewisville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Ms. Iva was a truly wonderful lady! She was also, a dear long-time neighbor of mine. I will never forget her! RIP sweet lady!
SHIRLEY ADAMS REID
December 28, 2021
