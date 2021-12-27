Taylor, Iva Nichols
December 5, 1923 - October 29, 2021
Mrs. Iva Nichols Taylor, 97, passed away Friday, October 29, 2021 at Bermuda Village. She was born in Yadkin County on December 5, 1923 to the late William Roy and Ola West Nichols. Mrs. Taylor was a member of Enon Baptist Church. She enjoyed walking, telling stories, being a farmer's wife, and most of all, a loving mother and grandmother. Preceding her in death was her husband, William Taylor; two sisters, Ava Martin and Jessie Denny and a daughter-in-law, Mary Taylor. Surviving are two sons, David Taylor (Kathy) and Mark Taylor (Regina) both of East Bend; five grandchildren, Dr. Matthew Taylor (Alina), Shawn Taylor (Dana), Scott Taylor (Lauren), Caleb Taylor (Jessica), and Whitney Taylor; also surviving are eight great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Enon Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Ben Burkow officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Solus Christus, P.O. Box 416 East Bend, NC 27018. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 27, 2021.