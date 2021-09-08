Faries, Brother J.K.
June 5, 1948 - August 27, 2021
On Friday morning, August 27, 2021, our blessed Lord opened the portals of glory and welcomed his good and faithful servant into heaven. Brother J.K. Faries, 73, of Mount Airy, pastor of Word of God Baptist Church in Asbury, walked on the streets of gold that he had preached about for 44 years. Brother Faries loved his congregation and he truly treasured the last 42 years as their devoted pastor. J.K. was born June 5, 1948, in Stokes County, one of ten children born to the late Ralph Edward and Mazie Sutphin Faries. He retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company after 37 years of service, and he was an avid fisherman, deer hunter, and gardener. Loving his family was his most valued treasure and preaching for the Lord was his utmost honor. His dear wife of 53 years, Joyce Dobbins Faries, joined J.K. in heaven on Monday morning, August 30, 2021. He is survived by three children, Lisa Childers (Tim) of Pilot Mountain, Jason Faries (Bridget) of Mayodan, and Crystal Faries of Pilot Mountain; the best grandchildren in the world, Elijah Childers, Leah Grace Childers, Lydia Childers, Gavin Faries, Addison Faries, and Sawyer Faries; three sisters, Susan Walker, Bonnie Whitaker, and Mabel Faries; and two brothers, Bill Faries (Becky) and Jackie Faries. In addition to his parents, Brother Faries was preceded in death by four brothers, Gray Faries, Donald Faries, Buddy Faries, and Burton Wayne Faries. The funeral service will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Word of God Baptist Church, with Elijah Childers, Brother Tim Gammons, Brother Allen Barker, and Brother Jonathan Barker officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 6:00 until 9:00 PM at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Seeing Jesus and hearing Him say "well done" was his greatest desire. Brother J.K. truly served in the army of our Lord, and now a soldier of the cross is at home. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 8, 2021.