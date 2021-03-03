Strader, J. David
June 2, 1944 - February 28, 2021
Mr. J. David Strader, 76, of Belews Creek, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born June 2, 1944 in Forsyth County, the son of Elbert Lee and Irene Alley Strader. A 1962 graduate of Northwest High School, he was very active with the committee that planned reunions and activities. He worked for Hooker Furniture for 24 years, ultimately retiring from Dell Computer. In his youth, David was a boy scout, and later actively participated in his son's scouting activities. David loved antiques, antique cars and cooking. He always helped others and was a caregiver to many in his family. David was passionate about the family farm, which held many memories, and which has been in the family for generations. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Anita Knott. Survivors include his wife, Gloria Strader; a daughter, Angela Strader of Belews Creek; a son, William Strader and wife, Anahí of Boston, MA., his sister, Patricia Myers of Hershey, PA.; his dogs Nellie and Autumn, and many beloved relatives. A private family memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 3, 2021.