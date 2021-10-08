Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ja'Howard J. Jones
1991 - 2021
BORN
1991
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hooper Funeral Home
1415 East Fourteenth Street
Winston Salem, NC
Jones, Ja'Howard J.

October 31, 1991 - October 1, 2021

On October 31, 1991 Ja'Howard Jaimar Jones was born in Winston-Salem, NC. He was educated in Charlotte at Hopewell High School and Glenn High School Winston-Salem, graduating in 2010. While in High School he played football and was an excellent player. Ja'Howard was a history buff and loved to read. He was a self-employed Lawn Care Specialist. Ja'Howard transitioned from this life on Friday, October 1, 2021. He is survived by his three loving parents, three daughters and one niece, all of W-S; five sisters, one brother. Services will be held Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Second Calvary Baptist Church, 1719 New Walkertown Road. From 1:00 p.m. till 1:45 pm will be the viewing; Homegoing Celebration will begin promptly at 2:00 p.m. MASKS REQUIRED AND ALL COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS WILL BE OBSERVED. Online condolences may be sent to www.hooperfuneralhome.net.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Second Calvary Baptist Church
1719 New Walkertown Road, NC
Oct
9
Service
2:00p.m.
Second Calvary Baptist Church
1719 New Walkertown Road, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hooper Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hooper Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.