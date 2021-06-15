Dalton, Jack
August 27, 1959 - June 12, 2021
Mr. Jack Dalton, 61, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021 at his home. He was born in Forsyth County to the late Robert Lee Dalton and Carol Jean Fearrington. Jack was self-employed and owned Dalton's Metal Works. Jack was fun-loving and outgoing, never met a stranger and loved life. He had a big heart for his family. His biggest passion in life was riding his Harley-Davidson, and he traveled the United States in his spare time. Preceding him in death was his wife, Debbie Dalton and two brothers, Robert Dalton, Jr. and Carl Dalton. Surviving is his daughter, Christina Freeman (Ron); son, Mitchell Dalton; two grandchildren, Sarah Freeman and Ben Freeman; three great-grandchildren; four brothers and six sisters; girlfriend and sweetheart, Cathy Miller; also surviving are several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel with Chaplain John Priest officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel
6685 Shallowford Rd., Lewisville, NC 27023
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 15, 2021.