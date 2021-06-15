Menu
Jack Dalton
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes - Lewisville
6685 Shallowford Rd
Lewisville, NC
Dalton, Jack

August 27, 1959 - June 12, 2021

Mr. Jack Dalton, 61, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021 at his home. He was born in Forsyth County to the late Robert Lee Dalton and Carol Jean Fearrington. Jack was self-employed and owned Dalton's Metal Works. Jack was fun-loving and outgoing, never met a stranger and loved life. He had a big heart for his family. His biggest passion in life was riding his Harley-Davidson, and he traveled the United States in his spare time. Preceding him in death was his wife, Debbie Dalton and two brothers, Robert Dalton, Jr. and Carl Dalton. Surviving is his daughter, Christina Freeman (Ron); son, Mitchell Dalton; two grandchildren, Sarah Freeman and Ben Freeman; three great-grandchildren; four brothers and six sisters; girlfriend and sweetheart, Cathy Miller; also surviving are several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel with Chaplain John Priest officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel

6685 Shallowford Rd., Lewisville, NC 27023
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes - Lewisville
6685 Shallowford Rd, Lewisville, NC
jack you ware one of the best in a boss man and a freind r.i.p my feind
randy chappell
Friend
June 19, 2021
Words can’t express how saddened we are to hear of the passing of Jack. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this hard time. it was an honor to have Jack as a patient. Sincerely Dr. Jennifer Gabbard
June 14, 2021
