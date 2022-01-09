Hall, Jack Haywood



August 17, 1933 - January 7, 2022



Jack Haywood Hall, age 88, passed away in his home on Friday evening, January 7, 2022. Mr. Hall made his profession of faith in Christ in 1963 and baptized in the Brim's Grove Baptist Church. Mr. Hall served in the Army, completing infantry and automotive training at Fort Jackson, SC in 1953. Mr. Hall then served in Heidelberg, Germany and France in the Signal Corps. Jack is preceded in death by his parents Ted and Bertie Hall and his brothers James and Roy Hall. In February 1953, Jack married Greta Mae Frye. Jack and Greta are parents to Mark Hall and Julie Hall Howard. Mark (Karen) reside in Asheboro, NC and Julie (Tim) reside in Benton, Arkansas. Jack and Greta are proud grandparents of Nathan Howard (Jessica) of Benton, Arkansas, Kendra Baxter (Andrew) of Benton, Arkansas, Alex Hall of Boston Massachusetts, Aaron Hall (Valerie) of Randleman, NC. Great grandchildren are Wyatt and Huck Howard. Jack's faith journey was unmistakable in his home and the church as deacon and Sunday School teacher. Jack's wisdom made him a valuable board member of the former Danbury Hospital and First Citizens Bank in Pilot Mtn. Life lessons Jack could teach on the small farm in Stokes Co. Jack's remedy for idleness and nonsense was a longer workday on the farm and weekly attendance in the House of Worship. Jack was a faithful and patient steward and rich in Christian values. A celebration of Jack's Life will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Brims Grove Baptist Church, NC HWY 268 E Pilot Mtn., NC, with Rev. Dean Barley, Rev. Gerald Jones, Rev. Dallas Prestwood and Rev. Mark Hall officiating. Burial with military rites will follow in the church cemetery. There will be no visitation with the family due to Covid 19, but Jack will lie-in-state at the church without the family present, for those who would like to view and pay their respects, from 11:00-1:00 prior to the service at the church. The family asks that social distancing be practiced and masks be worn for the funeral service. Memorials may be made to: Mary Frye Mission Fund, PO Box 1770 Pilot Mtn., NC 27041.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 9, 2022.