Hamby, Jack
April 7, 1942 - June 9, 2021
Mr. Jack David Hamby, 79 of East Bend, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021. He was born April 7, 1942 in Forsyth County to the late William Claude Hamby and Gladys Howell Hamby. Mr. Hamby had retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company with 37 years of service. He is survived by his wife, Susan F. Hamby; four children, David Hamby, Theresa Renee Hamby, Steven Wayne Cooper, Jr. and Scott Colton Cooper; four grandchildren; one great grandson and two brothers, William Claude Hamby, Jr. and Don Hamby. Private family services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
6685 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, NC 27023
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 13, 2021.