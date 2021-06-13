Menu
Jack Hamby
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
Hamby, Jack

April 7, 1942 - June 9, 2021

Mr. Jack David Hamby, 79 of East Bend, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021. He was born April 7, 1942 in Forsyth County to the late William Claude Hamby and Gladys Howell Hamby. Mr. Hamby had retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company with 37 years of service. He is survived by his wife, Susan F. Hamby; four children, David Hamby, Theresa Renee Hamby, Steven Wayne Cooper, Jr. and Scott Colton Cooper; four grandchildren; one great grandson and two brothers, William Claude Hamby, Jr. and Don Hamby. Private family services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so very, very sorry for your loss. We will all be together again some day.
Dave Lusk
Friend
June 13, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Jack was a very humble kind caring man. He will be remembered by many that had the pleasure to know him. Our deepest condolences and prayers for this family during this difficult time!
The Gibbons
Friend
June 13, 2021
