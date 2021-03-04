Putnam, Jack Arnold



April 12, 1927 - December 26, 2020



Jack Arnold Putnam (b. April 12, 1927) died December 26th, 2020 from Covid-19. Jack was born in High Point to Buel Edgar Putnam, Sr. and Myrtle Mattie Simpson Putnam. The family lived in High Point, Birmingham and Winston-Salem. Jack attended Reynolds High School but got permission to join the Navy at age 17 during WWII, finishing his diploma while serving. He was recalled to serve in the Navy Reserves during the Korean War. Jack became a member of the Winston-Salem Friends Meeting upon his marriage to Jerry. He worked for Harvin and Co. and Penn Engineering. Blind for the last 30 years of his life, Jack remained active. Jack is survived by his son, Jack Stephen Putnam, his wife Kristen Richardson Putnam, and their daughter Stacey Karen Putnam; and his son, Richard Craig Putnam, his wife Patricia Hough Putnam, and their sons Grey Hough Putnam and William Hough Putnam. Jack leaves behind many loved ones, notably friends Chuck and Margie Keene. Jack's sense of humor and uncomplicated love for his family are, and will be, greatly missed. A service will be held after the pandemic. Remembrances can be sent to the Winston-Salem Friends in care of Fairview Moravian.



Regional Memorial Cremation



1017 Arnold St., Greensboro, NC 27405



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 4, 2021.