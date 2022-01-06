Tolbert, Jack
June 8, 1942 - December 31, 2021
Jack "Papaw" Tolbert, a father, grandfather, and great friend to many, died unexpectedly on Friday, December 31, 2021, at the age of 79, in Winston-Salem, NC.
Jack is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Sylvia Tolbert (Snow), his daughter Angel Tolbert, and her significant other John McEachin; his three grandsons, Johnathan Watson-Freeman, Joseph Watson, and Jack Watson and their spouses; and his great-grandchildren, Jordan, and Chesney. He is also survived by his two brothers, James "Buster" Tolbert and John "Buddy" Tolbert, and two sisters, Lawanna "Cricket" Hutchins and Rebecca "Becky" Mckoin. He is predeceased by his father, Pink Tolbert, and mother Maude (Boone) Tolbert, and his siblings Henry Tolbert, Ronald Tolbert, and Loetta Tolbert.
Jack was born in Winston-Salem on June 8th, 1942, and grew up in Clemmons, NC. On July 2nd, 1962, he married Sylvia, a sales associate at a department store and his high school sweetheart. On December 31st, 1968, they welcomed their daughter, Angel, into this world. Jack retired from Schlitz Brewing Co. in 1982 and enjoyed working part time for Sink Tower in Davidson County.
Jack was a devoted father, but his true calling was being a grandfather. Everyone that came in contact with him naturally just called him "Papaw." He never met a stranger. He enjoyed playing pool, fishing, and hunting. He also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson custom soft tail with his wife Sylvia. They enjoyed taking weekend rides through the mountains and to the beach. He was a Jack of all trades and could fix anything around the house with his hands. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and anyone who was blessed enough to meet him.
A funeral service will be 11:00 am Saturday, January 8, 2021 at Davidson Funeral Home Hickory Tree Chapel conducted by Pastor Erick Goff. Entombment will follow at a later date at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will see friends from 6-8 pm Friday at Davidson and at other times at the home.
Memorials may be made to the Forsyth County Humane Society.
