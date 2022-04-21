Hemric, Jackie
May 22, 1940 - April 20, 2022
Mr. Jackie Dean Hemric, age 81, of Winston-Salem, passed away Wednesday, April20, 2022 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem. He was born May 22, 1940, in Yadkin County to the late Carl Dewitt Hemric Sr. and the late Texas Viola Strange Hemric. Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife, Elaine Edmonds Hemric; daughters, Denise Hemric Newsome and Michelle Hemric; grandchildren, Taylor Caroline Newsome and Tyler Cameron Newsome; sisters, Carleen Hemric, Betty Newman and Jana Hemric; brothers, Joe Bill Hemric (Linda) and Carl Hemric (Jackie); and many nieces and nephews. Mr. Hemric served in the United States Air Force and was a retired self-employed business owner. A graveside service will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, in the Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Billy Nale officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem NC 27103. There will be no formal services conducted at the funeral home. Moody-Davis Funeral Service is serving the Hemric family.
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 21, 2022.