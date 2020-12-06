White, Jackie
November 29, 2020 - January 15, 1931
Jackie White, 89, of Macon, died Sunday, November 29, 2020. Private funeral services will be held at Vineville Baptist Church with Dr. Richard Kremer officiating. Private graveside will be held at Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to First Presbyterian Day School, 5671 Calvin Drive, Macon, Georgia 31210 or Vineville Baptist Church, 2591 Vineville Avenue, Macon, Georgia 31204.
Daughter of the late Emile and Ogoretta Means, Mrs. White graduated from R.J. Reynolds High School. She went on to graduate from Mercer University with a master's degree in education and was a member of Chi Omega Sorority. She taught at many local schools, including 5 years at Stratford Academy and 15 years at First Presbyterian Day School. She was a long-time volunteer at the Medical Center of Central Georgia following her retirement. Mrs. White was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Robert C. White, Sr. They were both longtime members of Vineville Baptist Church.
Mrs. White is survived by two sons, Robert C. White Jr. (Melisa), and Donald Gary White (Ellie); four grandchildren, Katie White, Robert White, Michelle White, and Stephen White; all of Macon; brothers, Dr. Robert L. Means of Winston Salem, North Carolina and Richard E. Means (Joan) of Durham, North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at Carlyle Place for their care and compassion.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.
