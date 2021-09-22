Andrews, James Nielsen
September 17, 2021
Mr. James Nielsen Andrews, Sr., age 93, of Cary, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021 at Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, September 25, 2021 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Wilkesboro, NC with Reverend Stephanie Parker officiating. Burial will follow in the church graveyard. There will be a reception immediately following the service in St. Paul's Episcopal Church Parish Hall.
Mr. Andrews was born in Miami, FL to William Hollinger Andrews, Jr. and Otilia Nielsen Andrews. He graduated with honors from Mars Hill College. He transferred to NC State and graduated with a BS in Agricultural and Biological Chemistry. Jim worked for Holly Farms for 40 years and held several positions including: Vice President of Feed Manufacturing, Vice President of Poultry Nutrition and Vice President of Quality Assurance. Following his career at Holly Farms, he became self-employed as a feed consultant working with private clients and doing volunteer work in many countries. In 2016, Jim was elected to the Wilkes County Agricultural Hall of Fame. He served as a volunteer at the Wilkes Heritage Museum and was named a Trustee Emeritus by the museum. Jim was a 25-year member of The Kiwanis Club, and he received the George F. Hixson Award (one of the highest awards given by the club). He received many awards for his contributions to the poultry industry and for his volunteer work in the community. He was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church and served as a member of the Vestry. He served on the Valle Crucis Conference Center Board of Directors at Valle Crucis, NC and served on the Board of Advisors for the Lake Logan Episcopal Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sisters, Mary Lou Andrews, Evelyn Palm, Joanne Andrews, and Martha A. Albert.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Rose Emma Simmons Andrews of the home; two sons, James Nielsen Andrews, Jr. and wife Karen of Willow Springs and Paul Stephen Andrews of Hillsborough; five grandchildren, Meredith A. Lazicki (Randall), Lauren E. Szvetitz (Patrick), Paul N. Andrews (Debbie), Laura M. Cage (Matt) and Stephen L. Andrews (Justine); nine great-grandchildren, Kasen Lazicki, Holden Lazicki, Colton Szvetitz, Declan Szvetitz, Aimee Szvetitz, Lacey Szvetitz, James Cage, Pierce Cage, and Dean Cage. He is also survived by one brother, John Andrews of Blairsville, GA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wilkes Heritage Museum, PO Box 935, Wilkesboro, NC 28697 or St. Paul's Episcopal Church, PO Box 95, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.
