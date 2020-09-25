Ford, James Arthur "Art"
December 28, 1946 - September 22, 2020
Psalms 1:1-3 – "How blessed is the man who does not walk in counsel of the wicked, nor stand in the path of sinners, nor sit in the seat of scoffers – But his delight is in the law of the Lord and on His Law, the teachings of God, he meditates day and night – And he will be like a tree planted by streams of water, which yields its fruit in its season, his leaf also shall not fade or wither, and everything he does shall prosper and come to maturity."
Art Ford, 73, was carried by angels to his Heavenly Father's House on September 22, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease and Lewey Bodies Disease. Art was a devoted Christian husband, Dad, Papa/Poppy, son, and brother. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carol; his daughter, Ruth Tilley (Joey); his son, Mark Ford (Miki); and his grandchildren, Jack and Asher Ford, Amanda, Preston, and Alyssa Tilley. He is also survived by his Mom, June Ford; his brother, David Ford (Cathi); his sister-in-law, Barbara Lane; and three nieces, Christine, Rebecca, and Miranda. He was preceded in death by his Dad, Jim Ford; his mother and father-in-law, Robert and Lovely Lane; and his brother-in-law, Steve Lane.
Art was a devoted member of Calvary Baptist Church for fifty years. He served as an interpreter for the deaf for twenty years and greatly loved the deaf community and the beauty of sign language. He coached Calvary's Men's softball teams for thirty years and ministered and became a good friend to his team members. Art also participated in mission trips sharing the love of Christ. He and Carol served making six trips to Puerto Rico (four trips with their children) working in summer camps for the deaf. He served on a team to Brazil to help build a church; also, he helped to build a home for missionaries in Arkansas. Art served with NC Baptist Men making six trips to Gulfport, Mississippi to help rebuild homes for Hurricane Katrina victims. He found great joy in helping others. Art also served in mission trips with International Mission Board in Israel, Jordan, and Egypt. He faithfully shared Christ's love through the skills and the gifts that the Lord gave him.
Art retired from AMP/TYCO with thirty-three years service as a senior quality control engineer. Art enjoyed hiking in the mountains and going to the beach with his family and friends. He loved being involved in his children and grandchildren's activities and being involved in their lives. He also enjoyed trout fishing and hunting with his father-in-law and brother-in-law. He carved and painted beautiful birds and won several ribbons and awards. Art also loved to fly and co-pilot with his Dad.
He dearly loved and was very thankful for his family and his Christian friends. Art was forever thankful that the Lord gave him and Carol their children, Ruth and Mark. He loved being a Dad and treasured his grandchildren and continually prayed for his family. He was a caregiver to his father-in-law and to his parents. He faithfully took care of Carol during serious illnesses. He was truly a good and faithful Christian with a servant's heart.
We are continually grateful and very thankful for our marriage, our children and their mates, and grandchildren. Only God could have brought us together – a young girl raised on a farm in Southwest Virginia and a young boy raised in a large city in Louisiana to meet at college in Tennessee. The Lord's gift to us was each other – to share our life together serving Him.
Art will be greatly missed. We look forward to seeing him soon.
Funeral services will be Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church on Peacehaven Road. Visitation/viewing is at 10:30 AM and the service is at 11:00 AM with Pastor Will Toburen officiating. Social distancing will be observed with seating spaced out; masks are required to adhere to current guidelines. Due to COVID, graveside services will be private.
Donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church Missions Office, Trellis Supportive Care, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com
.
"Let God have your life; He can do more with your life than you can every dream of" – Dr. Charles Stanley.
John 10:10 – "I, Jesus, came that you might have life and have it more abundantly."
Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel
108 East Kinderton Way
Advance, NC 27006