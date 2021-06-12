Barnette, James Edward
James Edward Barnette, 75, of Advance, NC, entered his heavenly home on June 8, 2021 from his home in Davie County.
James was born July 8, 1945 in Lewis County, West Virginia. He was the son of the late Ernest Ray Barnette and the late Mary (Carpenter) Barnette. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Donaldson, and brothers, Ray and Joe Barnette.
In life, Jim attended Grafton Ohio Schools. He worked as a sales manager for CIBA Vision for 35 years, retiring in 2012. Jim then worked part time for Bermuda Run Country Club for 7 years, enjoying the members he met.
Jim met the love of his life, Debbie Mae (Savage) Barnette, and was married in 1973 in Elyria, OH. He was of the Baptist faith and lived his life close to the Lord. Jim enjoyed being with his family, traveling, slow pitch softball and music. He really loved playing golf with his wife, grandsons, family and friends.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Debbie Barnette, daughters Stephanie Owen (Tyler) of Winston-Salem, NC, Yvonne Brinson (Roy) of Summerfield, OH, a brother David Barnette of Elyria, OH, grandchildren Jason McFrederick (Leann), Erika Moore (Chad), Beck Owen, Evan Owen and great-grandchildren Brylee, Allie, and Emma McFrederick and Kason Moore.
In keeping with the wishes of the family there will be no funeral services.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Community Home Care & Hospice of Statesville, 1308 David Ave., Statesville, NC 28677; or First Tee of Central Carolina athttps://firstteecentralcarolina.org/donate/
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 12, 2021.