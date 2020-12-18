Basta, James Albert



January 6, 1934 - December 7, 2020



"Jim" was born in Milwaukee, WI to Joseph and Ida Basta. He attended the Eastman School of Music where he majored in French horn, obtaining a bachelor's degree in music with a Solo Performer's Certificate. After graduation, he joined the Marine Band, and during his 20 years of service he was assistant conductor, arranger, and first chair horn, playing for audiences all over the world and for every president from 1956 – 1976. He played at the funeral of President John F. Kennedy and was selected to play the organ for White House worship services in the East Room during the tenure of President Richard Nixon.



In 1982, Jim and Beth moved to Clemmons, NC, where he served over the next few decades as music director for various Moravian churches. He founded the Little Symphony of Forsyth County as well as the Salem Community Orchestra and served as director for 33 years. He gave free piano lessons at the Sims Center in the Happy Hills neighborhood beginning in 1993. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, a half-sister Dorothy Robertson, and his son Jeffrey Arthur Basta. Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Beth, a niece Judith Robertson, nephews Joseph and William Robertson, and a host of friends and musicians. Jim was a member of Unity Moravian Church in Lewisville, NC where a graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm on December 19, 2020.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 18, 2020.