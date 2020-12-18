"Jim" was born in Milwaukee, WI to Joseph and Ida Basta. He attended the Eastman School of Music where he majored in French horn, obtaining a bachelor's degree in music with a Solo Performer's Certificate. After graduation, he joined the Marine Band, and during his 20 years of service he was assistant conductor, arranger, and first chair horn, playing for audiences all over the world and for every president from 1956 – 1976. He played at the funeral of President John F. Kennedy and was selected to play the organ for White House worship services in the East Room during the tenure of President Richard Nixon.
In 1982, Jim and Beth moved to Clemmons, NC, where he served over the next few decades as music director for various Moravian churches. He founded the Little Symphony of Forsyth County as well as the Salem Community Orchestra and served as director for 33 years. He gave free piano lessons at the Sims Center in the Happy Hills neighborhood beginning in 1993. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, a half-sister Dorothy Robertson, and his son Jeffrey Arthur Basta. Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Beth, a niece Judith Robertson, nephews Joseph and William Robertson, and a host of friends and musicians. Jim was a member of Unity Moravian Church in Lewisville, NC where a graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm on December 19, 2020.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 18, 2020.
Dear Basta family All, Soo Muuch Love and Comfort and Music your-all's way Always!! <3
Liz Saylor
December 9, 2021
Mr. Basta taught me piano. I will always remember him fondly.
Brian So
Friend
November 1, 2021
Our family just learned of Mr Basta´s passing through a post on the Clemmons West Facebook page. We are so sorry to hear this. Our older daughter took piano lessons from him. We so enjoyed knowing both him and Beth. Please accept our heartfelt condolences.
Linda Showersi
Linda Showers
February 11, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Beth and the family. I am saddened by this news. I served in the Marine Band with Jim. His playing was impeccable. During my time I never heard him miss a note.
Timothy Fansler
January 22, 2021
Mr. Basta taught me to play the piano which remains a deeply meaningful part of my life to this day. I remember him as a humble, joyful, and caring person. My deepest sympathies go out to his family during this time of grief.
Nathan Wingate
December 26, 2020
It was truly an honor to be taught by Mr. Basta for a number of years. His enthusiasm for and knowledge of music were evident, but he was also patient and wonderful at explaining, even for beginners. I remember the piano recitals at his home and his giant Christmas tree, as well as his kindly, generous demeanor. I am truly sorry to hear of his passing.
Laura (Wingate) Purisima
December 23, 2020
My deepest sympathy. Jim was a lovely man and a respected fellow musician. We will miss him.
Barbara Edwards
December 19, 2020
My deepest sympathy for a longtime friend. I played my trombone in one if Jim´s earliest orchestras as well as the current Salem Community Orchestra. Jim will be missed.
Roger Carmichael
December 19, 2020
Heaven's choir is even more glorious with the addition of Jim Basta . I had the pleasure of singing under his direction several times. Sincere sympathy to his family.
Peggy Sumner
December 19, 2020
Jim and his wife Beth shaped my life in so many good ways. I found my music and my faith through Jim's choirs as a kid, along with many friends. His sense of service, his dedication to making music accessible to everyone who wanted to make it, his humor, his strength of character, and his remarkable skill were gifts to our community and to those of us who knew him. All my love and prayers to Beth.
Claire Hermann
December 19, 2020
I always enjoyed when the Little Symphony would come to perform once a a year at Forest Park Elementary. Mr. Basta was a very nice person. I´m keeping his family in prayer.
Julie Hunter
December 18, 2020
I met Mr. Basta in 1995 as he volunteered to teach piano lessons at the Sims Center in the Happy Hill neighborhood. He was kind, knowledgeable and always energetic. His record of service to the citizens in Happy Hill is unmatched. His knowledge and skill in teaching music was impeccable. I pray that God will hold the family close and give them peace during this difficult time. I thank God for Mr. Basta´s life and service.
Tim Grant - Retired Recreation and Parks Director
December 18, 2020
I am one of Mr. Basta `s adult students at the Sims Center, who is so thankful that he was put into my life. He was great teacher. God bless his wife and family at this difficult time and always.
Margaret G. Graham
December 18, 2020
I share your sympathy, Jim was my piano teacher for several years. May God keep you safe in his arms.